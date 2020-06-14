Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Holly Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
229 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
205 Texanna Way
205 Texanna Way, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2400 sqft
Beautiful single family home for Rent - Property Id: 276772 Beautiful single family home located in a very family oriented subdivision of Braxton Village.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
113 Fountain Ridge Place
113 Fountain Ridge Place, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
1st floor condo located in Savannah Square - Holly Springs - Adorable 1st floor condo recently updated with luxury hardwood plank floors through out! Beautiful covered veranda! Huge bedroom with double closet! Kitchen includes all appliances,

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Folsom Drive
100 Folsom Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2700 sqft
Home on corner lot w/hardwoods and loft. Fresh Paint Pressure washed. Minutes to shopping, dining, schools and new Athletic park! This home offers an open floor plan with hard wood floors.tile backsplash and corian counters.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,054
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lochmere
9 Units Available
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
22 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
348 Anterbury Drive
348 Anterbury Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
348 Anterbury Drive - Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with open floor plan near downtown Apex. Kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Spacious Master.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd
2100 Crockett Ridge Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2129 sqft
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room-Fuquay Varina- Available July 1st! - Available July 1st, 2020! This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Buckhaven Subdivision in Fuquay Varina is in

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
204 West St
204 West Street, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1010 sqft
204 West St Available 08/14/20 Available August 2020!!! Awesome Apex Home!! - Newly updated 3 bedroom 1 bath cottage with huge fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms with custom shelving.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1855 sqft
803 Myrtle Grove Ln Available 07/10/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020! This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Kingsway Dr
1006 Kingsway Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2600 sqft
1006 Kingsway Dr Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Neighborhood in Apex! - One of the nicest neighborhoods in Apex! This home is a ranch with all-wood floors, 9-foot ceilings, split BRs, HUGE kitchen which is open with family room, FP in LR, large deck

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3100 Shopton Drive
3100 Shopton Drive, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2718 sqft
New Paint and new Carpet. 5 Spacious Bedroom plus loft with all formal areas. Near beaver creek shopping center. 1st floor Guest suite. Hardwood floor in Living and dining room. Large kitchen with breakfast nook.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
628 Briarcliff Street
628 Briarcliff Street, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1634 sqft
Beautiful town home near downtown Apex conveniently located between all major roadways. This home has all the upgrades including granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen, and hardwood flooring throughout main floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Salem Village
1 Unit Available
1759 Flint Valley Lane
1759 Flint Valley Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3252 sqft
Great Apex Location! 4 Bedrooms/3 Full Baths + Huge Loft + Huge Finished 3rd floor bonus room. 1st floor Guest Suite with full bath. Open & Spacious floor plan. Hardwood flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
115 Darley Dale Loop
115 Darley Dale Loop, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2525 sqft
End Unit 4 BR, 3.5 Bath, 1 car garage townhouse close to to shops & Restaurants. First Floor has 2 rooms, a Large Flex Room w/ Full Bath & Adjacent Office, ideal for Bonus Room or Bedroom #4 or Inlaw Suite.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3117 Cregler Drive
3117 Cregler Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2796 sqft
Beautiful house in sought after apex woodridge subdivision. 1st floor master, hardwood floor downstairs. Spacious family room, formal living room, dining room, study & breakfast room. Kitchen with SS appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Holly Springs, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Holly Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

