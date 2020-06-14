92 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC with hardwood floors

Bring out the big kid in you: Mount Holly was named Playful City USA in 2011!

If population growth is any indication, Mount Holly, NC is a popular place to live. This town, which sits in the shadow of the Queen City, experienced 22.58 percent population growth between 2000 and 2012. North Carolina's overall population growth during those years was only 11.7 percent. Want to avoid the hustle and bustle of city life, but live just minutes away from all of downtown's excitement? Where in North Carolina can you achieve this better than in Mount Holly? Located a short drive from Charlotte, Mount Holly offers the best of both worlds: a quiet life in the 'burbs, but not so far away that getting to the city center is inconvenient. A lot of folks who live in Mount Holly and work in downtown Charlotte zip down Interstate 85 to get to the office each day. With a variety of rental property options, plentiful recreational opportunities and a quaint downtown that's billed as a must-see for out-of-town visitors, Mount Holly offers something for everyone.