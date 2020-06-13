Apartment List
226 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
230 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Texanna Way
205 Texanna Way, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2400 sqft
Beautiful single family home for Rent - Property Id: 276772 Beautiful single family home located in a very family oriented subdivision of Braxton Village.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Fountain Ridge Place
113 Fountain Ridge Place, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
1st floor condo located in Savannah Square - Holly Springs - Adorable 1st floor condo recently updated with luxury hardwood plank floors through out! Beautiful covered veranda! Huge bedroom with double closet! Kitchen includes all appliances,

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
220 Daisy Grove Lane
220 Daisy Grove Ln, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2483 sqft
Single family home but HOA maintains your yard plus Community Pool, Playground, Dog Park! 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths including large downstairs guest bedroom w/full bathroom. Bonus Room over garage with Full Bathroom & walk-in Closet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
168 Gremar Drive
168 Gremar Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1450 sqft
919-710-8070 to view. Avail 06/20; small pets OK. Sought after gem in Oak Hall. 3 bedrms/2.5 bath home w/bonus & storage. Garage is perfect for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1427 sqft
Available 6/15.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
114 Butterbiggins Lane
114 Butterbiggins Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2454 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/2020! Great town home in Scots Laurel! Entry level offers bonus & half bath. Large family room with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances & hardwoods in kitchen + center island.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
404 Commons Drive
404 Commons Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1158 sqft
Great home in excellent location. Newer floors, newer appliances. Open floor plan with 2 story ceiling. 1st floor master bedroom with large walk in closet. Fenced yard with side patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
115 Florians Drive
115 Florians Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1873 sqft
Luxury, Townhome w/1car garage. Gleaming hardwoods through out 1st floor. All appliance remain including front load washer/dryer. Kitchen w/42' cabinets, granite countertops, gas stove. spacious family room w/gas log FP and Built in Tv area above.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
100 Folsom Drive
100 Folsom Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2700 sqft
Home on corner lot w/hardwoods and loft. Fresh Paint Pressure washed. Minutes to shopping, dining, schools and new Athletic park! This home offers an open floor plan with hard wood floors.tile backsplash and corian counters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
100 Avent Meadows Lane
100 Avent Meadows Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2647 sqft
Beautiful, Immaculate!! Previous Model Home loads of upgrades. Nicely landscaped corner lot w/fenced yard, large deck, wrap around front porch. Granite counter-tops, 42"maple cabinets, built in desk, walk in pantry, butlers pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
216 Mystic Pine Place
216 Mystic Pine Place, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3506 sqft
Immaculate 3 car garage SF home in desirable Woodcreek community in HollySprings/Apex.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
505 Cline Falls Drive
505 Cline Falls Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
PriorModel Home with gorgeous new hardwoods, huge TV niche and fireplace. Master Bath with Garden tub, glass-walled alcove, shower and double sink vanity. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling, sitting area and massive walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
114 Gallent Hedge Trail
114 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Great Miramonte Townhomes location! 1st floor guest bedroom with bath, hardwood foyer, open floor plan 2nd floor features family room with gas log fireplace & opens to deck overlooking pond.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
111 Gallent Hedge Trail
111 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1980 sqft
Available 7/21! Very nice and spacious 3-level town in Miramonte-Apex! Ground floor has large guest suite w/ full bath. Main floor boasts a very large living room w/ dining area, fireplace, double doors leading out to deck.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,054
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Holly Springs, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Holly Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

