/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
162 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
209 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
19 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1250 sqft
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
240 Milpass Drive
240 Milpass Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1670 sqft
Light and Bright Holly Springs home. Large fenced corner lot with patio and fire-pit. Inside you will find an open first floor with tons of natural light. Large eat-in kitchen with Island.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
301 Saranac Ridge Drive
301 Saranac Ridge Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2250 sqft
Available 08/01; Small pets OK. Wonderful home in prime Holly Springs location nestled on a private lot! This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home w/2 car garage backs up to woods. Luxury Vinyl Plank and fresh paint greats you as you walk in to this updated home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
208 Atwood Drive
208 Atwood Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3015 sqft
Available 07/06; Small pets OK. Call 919-710-8070 to view. Stunning Estate home w/just over 3000sqft-4 bedrooms/bonus/sunroom 2 car garage backing up to walking trails located in pool comm. 1st floor bedrm is perfect for guests or a private office.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
200 Shadow Mist Ct
200 Shadow Mist Court, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
3119 sqft
This area is extremely popular for its close knit neighborhood environment, high end employment opportunities, and overall quality of living. Enjoy major gorgeous shopping centers, a wide array of restaurants, shops, and services.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
114 Butterbiggins Lane
114 Butterbiggins Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2454 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/2020! Great town home in Scots Laurel! Entry level offers bonus & half bath. Large family room with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances & hardwoods in kitchen + center island.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
1 of 11
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
2014 East Williams Street
2014 East Williams Street, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home has a bathroom in each of its spacious bedrooms. It is newly painted and has washer/dryer hookups. Has a very large backyard. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
11 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,297
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Lochmere
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,101
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1574 sqft
ARIUM Kildaire invites you to experience luxurious apartment living at its finest in Cary, North Carolina. Our charming apartment community is nestled in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations, just minutes from US-1 and I-40.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:44am
4 Units Available
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
201 Rapp Ln
201 Rapp Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2080 sqft
This location is perfect for anyone wanting close proximity to the city, with all the quiet beauty of the suburbs. Apex is a crossroad to everything the Triangle area has to offer.
Similar Pages
Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolly Springs 3 BedroomsHolly Springs Accessible Apartments
Holly Springs Apartments with BalconyHolly Springs Apartments with GarageHolly Springs Apartments with GymHolly Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHolly Springs Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCGoldsboro, NC
Clayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NC