166 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 7
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 39
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 24
1 of 41
1 of 9
1 of 37
1 of 25
1 of 42
1 of 19
Bring out the big kid in you: Mount Holly was named Playful City USA in 2011!
If population growth is any indication, Mount Holly, NC is a popular place to live. This town, which sits in the shadow of the Queen City, experienced 22.58 percent population growth between 2000 and 2012. North Carolina's overall population growth during those years was only 11.7 percent. Want to avoid the hustle and bustle of city life, but live just minutes away from all of downtown's excitement? Where in North Carolina can you achieve this better than in Mount Holly? Located a short drive from Charlotte, Mount Holly offers the best of both worlds: a quiet life in the 'burbs, but not so far away that getting to the city center is inconvenient. A lot of folks who live in Mount Holly and work in downtown Charlotte zip down Interstate 85 to get to the office each day. With a variety of rental property options, plentiful recreational opportunities and a quaint downtown that's billed as a must-see for out-of-town visitors, Mount Holly offers something for everyone. See more
Finding an apartment in Holly Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.