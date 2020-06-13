Apartment List
/
NC
/
holly springs
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

166 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC

Finding an apartment in Holly Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
229 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
205 Texanna Way
205 Texanna Way, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2400 sqft
Beautiful single family home for Rent - Property Id: 276772 Beautiful single family home located in a very family oriented subdivision of Braxton Village.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
220 Daisy Grove Lane
220 Daisy Grove Ln, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2483 sqft
Single family home but HOA maintains your yard plus Community Pool, Playground, Dog Park! 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths including large downstairs guest bedroom w/full bathroom. Bonus Room over garage with Full Bathroom & walk-in Closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Twelve Oaks
1 Unit Available
720 Ancient Oaks Drive
720 Ancient Oaks Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2700 sqft
Carefree Resort-Style Amenities community-12 Oaks 18-hole championship Golf/Tennis, 3 amazing pools, playgrounds, Dog park, Pickle ball, gym, community clubhouse in Holly Spring! This energy-efficient features 4 BR+3.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
168 Gremar Drive
168 Gremar Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1450 sqft
919-710-8070 to view. Avail 06/20; small pets OK. Sought after gem in Oak Hall. 3 bedrms/2.5 bath home w/bonus & storage. Garage is perfect for storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
114 Butterbiggins Lane
114 Butterbiggins Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2454 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/2020! Great town home in Scots Laurel! Entry level offers bonus & half bath. Large family room with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances & hardwoods in kitchen + center island.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
124 Folsom Drive
124 Folsom Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2200 sqft
Available 7-10-20. Beautifully-maintained home in Windcrest Pool Community w/ fully-fenced back yard! Convenient to highways,shopping & dining. Gleaming hardwoods on 1st floor and gorgeous blonde granite in kitchen & baths.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
400 Marsh Landing Drive
400 Marsh Landing Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1973 sqft
Available 7/13! Remarkable home on a corner lot in beautiful Sunset Oaks! Hardwoods on first floor. Kitchen with island, granite, tile back splash & SS appliances. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor and nicely sized. Large bonus room as well.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
111 Gallent Hedge Trail
111 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1980 sqft
Available 7/21! Very nice and spacious 3-level town in Miramonte-Apex! Ground floor has large guest suite w/ full bath. Main floor boasts a very large living room w/ dining area, fireplace, double doors leading out to deck.

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
2014 East Williams Street
2014 East Williams Street, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home has a bathroom in each of its spacious bedrooms. It is newly painted and has washer/dryer hookups. Has a very large backyard. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1245 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lochmere
9 Units Available
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1592 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
23 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,054
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
City Guide for Holly Springs, NC

Bring out the big kid in you: Mount Holly was named Playful City USA in 2011!

If population growth is any indication, Mount Holly, NC is a popular place to live. This town, which sits in the shadow of the Queen City, experienced 22.58 percent population growth between 2000 and 2012. North Carolina's overall population growth during those years was only 11.7 percent. Want to avoid the hustle and bustle of city life, but live just minutes away from all of downtown's excitement? Where in North Carolina can you achieve this better than in Mount Holly? Located a short drive from Charlotte, Mount Holly offers the best of both worlds: a quiet life in the 'burbs, but not so far away that getting to the city center is inconvenient. A lot of folks who live in Mount Holly and work in downtown Charlotte zip down Interstate 85 to get to the office each day. With a variety of rental property options, plentiful recreational opportunities and a quaint downtown that's billed as a must-see for out-of-town visitors, Mount Holly offers something for everyone. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Holly Springs, NC

Finding an apartment in Holly Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolly Springs 3 BedroomsHolly Springs Accessible Apartments
Holly Springs Apartments with BalconyHolly Springs Apartments with GarageHolly Springs Apartments with GymHolly Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHolly Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Holly Springs Apartments with ParkingHolly Springs Apartments with PoolHolly Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerHolly Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsHolly Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCGoldsboro, NC
Clayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh