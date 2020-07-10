/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:59 PM
137 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1250 sqft
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
115 Florians Drive
115 Florians Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1873 sqft
115 Florians Drive Available 08/01/20 115 Florians Drive - Bev Roberts Rentals and Property Management - Luxury, Town-home with 1 car garage. Gleaming hardwoods through out 1st floor. All appliance remain including front load washer/dryer.
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
122 Hunston Drive
122 Hunston Dr, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1680 sqft
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to reside in a brand new, never-before occupied townhome in the Downton Square neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
113 Fountain Ridge Place
113 Fountain Ridge Place, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
1st floor condo located in Savannah Square - Holly Springs - Adorable 1st floor condo recently updated with luxury hardwood plank floors through out! Beautiful covered veranda! Huge bedroom with double closet! Kitchen includes all appliances,
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
200 Shadow Mist Ct
200 Shadow Mist Court, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
3119 sqft
This area is extremely popular for its close knit neighborhood environment, high end employment opportunities, and overall quality of living. Enjoy major gorgeous shopping centers, a wide array of restaurants, shops, and services.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
25 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
12 Units Available
Lochmere
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1327 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,057
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
17 Units Available
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,101
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1205 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans and nine-foot ceilings. Feature washer/dryer hook-up, balcony, and kitchen appliances. Energy-efficient complex with saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, dog run, outdoor fireplace and grills.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
32 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,297
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:15am
4 Units Available
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1108 Bungalow Park Drive
1108 Bungalow Park Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1108 Bungalow Park Drive Available 08/04/20 Beautiful 2 BD/2.5BA Townhome in popular Scotts Mill community in Apex! - Beautiful 2 BD/2.5BA Townhome in popular Scotts Mill community in Apex! Great open layout with lots of natural light.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
550 Village Loop Dr
550 Village Loop Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1745 sqft
Wonderful townhome located in Apex. 3 bedrooms with one on 1st floor and other two on third floor. Large rooms, hardwoods,granite counter tops in kitchen, large deck and a one car garage. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
119 Shelter Haven Drive
119 Shelter Haven Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1098 sqft
Inviting 2Br 2Ba TH within Walking Distance of Downtown Apex! Avail Now! - Available Now! Come quick! Open first level offers living/dining combo, kitchen has plenty of cabinets and ample counter space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1855 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020! This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light.
1 of 36
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1007 Scotts Ridge Trl
1007 Scotts Ridge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2263 sqft
This stellar home is nestled in desirable Scotts Mill and is ready for immediate occupancy. Once inside, it's welcoming, open layout instantly conveys a feeling of 'home' that is not easily replicated.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Apex
2220 Red Knot Lane
2220 Red Knot Ln, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1914 sqft
4 bed, 3.5 bath, 1914 sqft, $1,750. Available September 1st. A beautiful new construction end unit townhome built in 2019 in Apex’s, Peak 502 Neighborhood. Close to RTP and I-540, minutes from everywhere! Three stories, 1914 sq.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1470 Salem Creek Dr
1470 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2108 sqft
This gorgeous 3BR/2 Full Bath/2 (Half) Bath townhome has a large bonus and oversized garage! It also features an open floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen that opens to the spacious Dining Area.
Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolly Springs 3 BedroomsHolly Springs Accessible ApartmentsHolly Springs Apartments with BalconyHolly Springs Apartments with GarageHolly Springs Apartments with GymHolly Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHolly Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHolly Springs Apartments with ParkingHolly Springs Apartments with PoolHolly Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerHolly Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsHolly Springs Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC