Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

262 Apartments for rent in Holly Springs, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Holly Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
209 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1250 sqft
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Andorra
4000 Coleway Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1389 sqft
At Andorra Apartments, we make your apartment hunting and move-in experience effortless --- and fun! Our brand new apartments offer the highest quality of luxury living, complete with granite countertops, hardwood-style plank flooring, walk-in

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Florians Drive
115 Florians Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1873 sqft
115 Florians Drive Available 08/01/20 115 Florians Drive - Bev Roberts Rentals and Property Management - Luxury, Town-home with 1 car garage. Gleaming hardwoods through out 1st floor. All appliance remain including front load washer/dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
240 Milpass Drive
240 Milpass Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1670 sqft
Light and Bright Holly Springs home. Large fenced corner lot with patio and fire-pit. Inside you will find an open first floor with tons of natural light. Large eat-in kitchen with Island.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
117 Aldeburgh Court
117 Aldeburgh Court, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4300 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/3/2020! Beautiful home with finished basement on cul-de-sac lot! 1st floor office and formal dining. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast area that opens to family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
400 Pyracantha Drive
400 Pyracantha Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2410 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Lots of nice upgrades and immaculate. Open spacious kitchen with tile back splash and plenty of cabinets for all your gadgets. Spacious family room with gas fire place. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
301 Saranac Ridge Drive
301 Saranac Ridge Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2250 sqft
Available 08/01; Small pets OK. Wonderful home in prime Holly Springs location nestled on a private lot! This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home w/2 car garage backs up to woods. Luxury Vinyl Plank and fresh paint greats you as you walk in to this updated home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
208 Atwood Drive
208 Atwood Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3015 sqft
Available 07/06; Small pets OK. Call 919-710-8070 to view. Stunning Estate home w/just over 3000sqft-4 bedrooms/bonus/sunroom 2 car garage backing up to walking trails located in pool comm. 1st floor bedrm is perfect for guests or a private office.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
200 Shadow Mist Ct
200 Shadow Mist Court, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
3119 sqft
This area is extremely popular for its close knit neighborhood environment, high end employment opportunities, and overall quality of living. Enjoy major gorgeous shopping centers, a wide array of restaurants, shops, and services.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
201 Occidental Drive
201 Occidental Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1806 sqft
Available 8/14. Beautiful & Spacious! This home offers nearby schools, parks, shopping,restaurants & more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
313 Teal Lake Drive
313 Teal Lake Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful two story home with plenty of must see features.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive
1420 Dexter Ridge Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1427 sqft
Available 6/15.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
114 Butterbiggins Lane
114 Butterbiggins Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2454 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/2020! Great town home in Scots Laurel! Entry level offers bonus & half bath. Large family room with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances & hardwoods in kitchen + center island.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
100 Avent Meadows Lane
100 Avent Meadows Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2647 sqft
Beautiful, Immaculate!! Previous Model Home loads of upgrades. Nicely landscaped corner lot w/fenced yard, large deck, wrap around front porch. Granite counter-tops, 42"maple cabinets, built in desk, walk in pantry, butlers pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Twelve Oaks
800 Ancient Oaks Drive
800 Ancient Oaks Drive, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3322 sqft
Priced to Sell! Vacant to Show! Cozy craftsman home in 12 Oaks!! Nicklaus Design GOLF course! 20+miles of trail!3 comm pools, tennis, pickle ball, playgrounds, fitness, and social events for whole family.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4825 Linksland Drive
4825 Linksland Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Move In Ready with loads of natural light! Easy living awaits in this private end unit townhome in beautiful Sunset Ridge. Open Living/Dining room with gas log fp.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
24 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
101 Canford Way
101 Canford Way, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2161 sqft
Gorgeous 3bedroom home available for rent. This spacious home is nestled on a corner lot near the pool. 1st floor boast: Master suite, foyer, large flowing open concept with grand kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2646 Kilmartin Drive
2646 Kilmartin Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2250 sqft
Gorgeous single family home with 4 bedrooms, loft , Large family room, Flex room & Kitchen with 2 Car Garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7029 Dayton Ridge Drive
7029 Dayton Ridge Drive, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2032 sqft
Beautiful home in The Park at West Lake, rocking chair front porch w/ swing, Charleston charmer, hardwoods down, open kitchen & den, granite countertops w/ large island, stainless steel appliances includes fridge, plantation shutters in den,

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4017 Reunion Creek Parkway
4017 Reunion Creek Parkway, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2682 sqft
Great location !! Minutes to 540 / 64 / 55 / 1 /downtownApex / Hollyspring. Close to shopping center and everything. Popular open floorplan featuring 5 bedrooms w/ 1 guest bedroom down, and 3 full baths. Hardwoodthroughout main area the first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Springs
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Lochmere
Amberwood at Lochmere
100 Eclipse Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1100 sqft
Walk-in closets, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances. Luxury apartments close to Speight Branch Greenway. Community has tennis court and putting green. On-site laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Holly Springs, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Holly Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

