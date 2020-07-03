All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like
210 S Weldon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
210 S Weldon
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

210 S Weldon

210 South Weldon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

210 South Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Home!! - Welcome Home!

You are going to love this adorable home! Your open kitchen is equipped with a brand new refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, and large master bedroom! Large front porch and private driveway.

This home rents for $795 and the deposit is $745. Pets are conditional.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple. Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5350339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 210 S Weldon have any available units?
210 S Weldon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 S Weldon have?
Some of 210 S Weldon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 S Weldon currently offering any rent specials?
210 S Weldon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 S Weldon pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 S Weldon is pet friendly.
Does 210 S Weldon offer parking?
No, 210 S Weldon does not offer parking.
Does 210 S Weldon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 S Weldon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 S Weldon have a pool?
No, 210 S Weldon does not have a pool.
Does 210 S Weldon have accessible units?
No, 210 S Weldon does not have accessible units.
Does 210 S Weldon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 S Weldon has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 BedroomsGastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford CollegeYork Technical CollegeCatawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College