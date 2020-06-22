All apartments in Garner
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:42 PM

145 Tallowwood Drive

145 Tallowwood Drive · (919) 924-4991
Location

145 Tallowwood Drive, Garner, NC 27529

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2590 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Pet No Smoker! Custom built MASTER DOWN home in popular Everwood. Open floor plan Living! Features 4 bedrooms or 3 beds w/ extra large bonus room, 2.5 baths, Screened back porch & deck, Formal dining w/ coffer ceiling, and breakfast nook. Living room open to spacious kitchen. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, island/tile backslash, & plenty cabinets. ALL appliances are included! Luxury master suite w/ sep. bath and shower. Super location! Close to White Oak shopping center! Avail. NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Tallowwood Drive have any available units?
145 Tallowwood Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garner, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garner Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Tallowwood Drive have?
Some of 145 Tallowwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Tallowwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
145 Tallowwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Tallowwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 145 Tallowwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garner.
Does 145 Tallowwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 145 Tallowwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 145 Tallowwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Tallowwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Tallowwood Drive have a pool?
No, 145 Tallowwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 145 Tallowwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 145 Tallowwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Tallowwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Tallowwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
