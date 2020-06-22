145 Tallowwood Drive

Amenities
No Pet No Smoker! Custom built MASTER DOWN home in popular Everwood. Open floor plan Living! Features 4 bedrooms or 3 beds w/ extra large bonus room, 2.5 baths, Screened back porch & deck, Formal dining w/ coffer ceiling, and breakfast nook. Living room open to spacious kitchen. Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, island/tile backslash, & plenty cabinets. ALL appliances are included! Luxury master suite w/ sep. bath and shower. Super location! Close to White Oak shopping center! Avail. NOW!