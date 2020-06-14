Apartment List
/
NC
/
garner
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Garner, NC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Garner renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
101 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,088
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
12 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Renaissance Park
1 Unit Available
1121 Consortium Dr 112
1121 Consortium Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1750 sqft
Unit 112 Available 07/31/20 Renaissance Park - Property Id: 283031 Conveniently located townhome in highly sought after Renaissance Park. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
222 Amber Acorn Avenue
222 Amber Acorn Ave, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2090 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Mccullers walk subdivision.2090 sqft, 3 Beds &2.5 Baths w/ 2 Car garage.Mendelssohn floor plan offers open concept living room, massive 9” kitchen island, finished rec rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Renaissance Park
1 Unit Available
732 Cupola Drive
732 Cupola Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Well maintained townhouse in Renaissance Park. First floor features hardwoods throughout, tying together the living room, dining area, and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Renaissance Park
1 Unit Available
1120 Renewal Place
1120 Renewal Place, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1742 sqft
Well maintained town home, only minutes from downtown Raleigh, close to I-40 and the Farmers Market. Home has private & spacious master suite on the 3rd floor.
Results within 5 miles of Garner
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
ARIUM Trailwood
3004 Dorner Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1400 sqft
Our beautiful apartment community features the largest apartments on Gorman Street set in a relaxing wooded atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1100 sqft
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Raleigh
20 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,206
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cameron Village
24 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,129
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cameron Village
20 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Raleigh
12 Units Available
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,105
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Raleigh
28 Units Available
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,074
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$802
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1068 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
26 Units Available
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,346
1352 sqft
Peaceful community with quick access to quality schools, cultural venues, and downtown Raleigh. Community amenities include cyber cafe, pool, outdoor fireplace, and game room with pool table. Near WildWoods of Lake Johnson Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
14 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Garner, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Garner renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Garner 1 BedroomsGarner 2 BedroomsGarner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGarner 3 BedroomsGarner Accessible ApartmentsGarner Apartments under $1,000
Garner Apartments with BalconyGarner Apartments with GarageGarner Apartments with GymGarner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarner Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGarner Apartments with Parking
Garner Apartments with PoolGarner Apartments with Washer-DryerGarner Cheap PlacesGarner Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarner Furnished ApartmentsGarner Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh