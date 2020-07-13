Apartment List
/
NC
/
garner
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

100 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Garner, NC

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
10 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
6 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
222 Kentucky Drive
222 Kentucky Drive, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
870 sqft
222 Kentucky Drive Available 07/24/20 Great Location!! Corner Townhome in Garner, NC! 2 BR, 2 FULL Bath Townhome $975/mo.! - Single-level corner townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths at $975/mo. approx. 870 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Tryon Village
2421 Fairway Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
763 sqft
Cable-ready homes with extra storage room, air conditioner and dishwasher in kitchens. The pet-friendly community has on-site laundry and a playground for residents. 9 minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
722 Woodland Rd
722 Woodland Road, Wake County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
880 sqft
Convenient duplex with easy access to 401-N or Garner. Wooded back yard provides a level of privacy. Well and septic means the utilities will be cheap
Results within 5 miles of Garner
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
South Ridge
1622 Proctor St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$885
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Raleigh just minutes from downtown. Single-story ranch-style cottage homes with central heating and air, ceramic tile bathroom floors, designer faucets and patios. Community is pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Forest
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$837
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$878
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1068 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Cameron Village
Shamrock
740 Smallwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
585 sqft
Just minutes from the mall, highway, and schools. On-site laundry, maintenance service, and courtyard. Apartments feature a covered patio or balcony, extra storage, and carpeting throughout.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
ARIUM Trailwood
3004 Dorner Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1400 sqft
Our beautiful apartment community features the largest apartments on Gorman Street set in a relaxing wooded atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
Moses Court
900 Moses Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
978 sqft
Note to editor: No information available. Unable to find the apartments online. Note to editor: No information available. Unable to find the apartments online. Note to editor: No information available. Unable to find the apartments online.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Olde East Raleigh
Wynwood Place
801 Vardaman Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
824 sqft
Wynwood Place Estates is located less than a mile from I-440 providing easy access to the entire Triangle Area while being nicely tucked away inside the beltline within easy walking/biking distance of downtown.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
7 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$878
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Cameron Village
The Raleigh Apartments
740 Smallwood Dr #17, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1004 sqft
Great Downtown location close to Cameron Village Shopping Center and public transportation. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, dual entrances, and raised ceilings. Water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 02:10pm
$
18 Units Available
University Park
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1094 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cameron Park
835 Daniels St 2C
835 Daniels St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
566 sqft
Cameron Village Condo - Property Id: 205059 Excellent Location. New Paint on inside. Walking distance to Downtown Raleigh, Cameron Village, NCST, Restaurants, Coffee, Shops, and more... 1 Bed 1 Bath w/ Family room and kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1504 Crest Road
1504 Crest Road, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
610 sqft
1504 Crest Road Available 08/09/20 One Bedroom House with a study right off of Avent Ferry Road - This is a One bedroom with a study, one bath house with 650 sq. ft.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1321 Park Glen Dr Apt 304
1321 Park Glen Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath in great location. Easy access to NCSU, shopping and highways. Sorry, no pets!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Arms
1707 Crest Road, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$949
1100 sqft
NOW LEASING FOR FALL SEMESTER!!! Colonial Arms is conveniently located within walking distance to Centennial Campus, bus lines, shopping, restaurants, and more! Our base model townhomes start at $949 and our fully renovated townhomes are $1149.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1133 Schaub Dr
1133 Schaub Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1071 sqft
Available immediately and sure to please, this classy, updated and affordable condo is nestled in a quiet Raleigh neighborhood within 3 minutes of I-440 and a short distance from NCSU, downtown Raleigh, local parks, schools, shopping and more.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Carolyn Apartments
1546 Varsity Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
828 sqft
Carolyn Apartments is located on the corner of Avent Ferry Rd. and Varsity Drive directly across the street from the North Carolina State University Centennial campus!!! No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5449197)

July 2020 Garner Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garner Rent Report. Garner rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Garner Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garner Rent Report. Garner rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Garner rents increased significantly over the past month

Garner rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garner stand at $1,027 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,185 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Garner's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Garner, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Garner rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Garner, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Garner is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Garner's median two-bedroom rent of $1,185 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Garner's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Garner than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Garner.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Garner 1 BedroomsGarner 2 BedroomsGarner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGarner 3 BedroomsGarner Accessible ApartmentsGarner Apartments under $1,000Garner Apartments with Balcony
    Garner Apartments with GarageGarner Apartments with GymGarner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarner Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGarner Apartments with ParkingGarner Apartments with Pool
    Garner Apartments with Washer-DryerGarner Cheap PlacesGarner Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarner Furnished ApartmentsGarner Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC
    Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
    Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
    Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    North Carolina State University at Raleigh