125 Apartments for rent in Garner, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
6 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
102 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
12 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1506 MacDonald Avenue
1506 Mc Donald Avenue, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1248 sqft
1506 MacDonald Avenue Available 07/01/20 Great ranch in Garner on a half acre! Near everything but very private. - 3BR, 2BA ranch house in Garner. Wooded lot, and on a great, quiet street. Eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Living room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
327 Kentucky Drive
327 Kentucky Drive, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$965
870 sqft
327 Kentucky Drive Available 07/01/20 Single Level 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhome in Garner $965//mo.! - Beautifully renovated! Single-level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse only $965/mo.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Old Scarborough Lane
506 Old Scarborough Lane, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1942 sqft
506 Old Scarborough Lane Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom House with Large Yard--Garner-Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020 This home has plenty of space and natural lighting.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Barslund Court
100 Barslund Court, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
870 sqft
RENOVATED! Single Story 2 BR, 2 Bath Corner Unit Garner, NC Townhome $995/mo! - Beautifully renovated single story, corner 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome for $995/mo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 S. Shetland Ct.
106 South Shetland Court, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1537 sqft
106 S. Shetland Ct. Available 06/15/20 Only $1400/mo! for Large 3 BR, 2BA Ranch Home in Garner on Quiet Cul de Sac! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home (approx. 1537 sq ft) for $1400/mo.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
516 Hay River Street
516 Hay River Street, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2267 sqft
Available on 07/05. In a great location with stunning back yard, fully fenced, privacy and great views of the woods from the deck/patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1109 Timber Drive
1109 Timber Drive, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1340 sqft
Freshly remodeled 3 Bedroom Duplex Unit. Lives like a detached home with a full backyard and deck for entertaining. Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet and a walk in shower with tons of room space.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
175 Solheim Lane
175 Solheim Lane, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2525 sqft
Great home in the popular golf community of Eagle Ridge.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
629 Rand Rd
629 Rand Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1556 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Great ranch style ready for early July move in! Eat in kitchen with gas stove, and 6 burners! You will love the open space! Large living area and great room with fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Renaissance Park
1 Unit Available
732 Cupola Drive
732 Cupola Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Well maintained townhouse in Renaissance Park. First floor features hardwoods throughout, tying together the living room, dining area, and kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Renaissance Park
1 Unit Available
420 Provincial Street
420 Provincial Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1270 sqft
Cozy townhome in Renaissance Park. Two bedrooms upstairs including the master bedroom with tray ceiling and ensuite bathroom. Downstairs the kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fenced in private patio. Pets negotiable.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Crosstowne
1 Unit Available
757 Maypearl Ln.
757 Maypearl Ln, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1502 sqft
Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA Townhome in East Raleigh - New Construction! - Available March 22nd! Gorgeous new construction! Here's what you get... - 3 Bedrooms - 2.
Results within 5 miles of Garner
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1100 sqft
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Raleigh
42 Units Available
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,187
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
City Guide for Garner, NC

“Friday night football is king. / Sweet tea goes good with anything. / The fireflies come out when the sun goes down. / Nobody eats 'til you say amen. / And everybody knows your mom and them. / You can see who loves who for miles around. / In a water tower town.” (- Scotty McCreery, Garner, NC native, whose music video for "Water Tower Town" was filmed in his hometown)

With road names like Jones Sausage Road and Timber Drive, who wouldn’t want to live in the town of Garner, North Carolina? As of the 2010 census, Garner’s population comes in at 25,745, with most residents hooked on Carolina staples like pulled pork barbecue and sweet tea or NY-style pizza and bagels. Like much of the greater Triangle region of North Carolina, a substantial number of former New Yorkers call the area home.Garner has a smaller land area and population than nearby cities like state capital Raleigh and Durham. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Garner, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Garner renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

