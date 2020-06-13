125 Apartments for rent in Garner, NC with balcony
“Friday night football is king. / Sweet tea goes good with anything. / The fireflies come out when the sun goes down. / Nobody eats 'til you say amen. / And everybody knows your mom and them. / You can see who loves who for miles around. / In a water tower town.” (- Scotty McCreery, Garner, NC native, whose music video for "Water Tower Town" was filmed in his hometown)
With road names like Jones Sausage Road and Timber Drive, who wouldn’t want to live in the town of Garner, North Carolina? As of the 2010 census, Garner’s population comes in at 25,745, with most residents hooked on Carolina staples like pulled pork barbecue and sweet tea or NY-style pizza and bagels. Like much of the greater Triangle region of North Carolina, a substantial number of former New Yorkers call the area home.Garner has a smaller land area and population than nearby cities like state capital Raleigh and Durham. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Garner renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.