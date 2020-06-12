Apartment List
197 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Garner, NC

Verified

1 of 20

103 Units Available
103 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

1 of 21

12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
Verified

1 of 20

22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1149 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 38

14 Units Available
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1114 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 19

36 Units Available
36 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1064 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 12

5 Units Available
$
5 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
327 Kentucky Drive
327 Kentucky Drive, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$965
870 sqft
327 Kentucky Drive Available 07/01/20 Single Level 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhome in Garner $965//mo.! - Beautifully renovated! Single-level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse only $965/mo.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
100 Barslund Court
100 Barslund Court, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
870 sqft
RENOVATED! Single Story 2 BR, 2 Bath Corner Unit Garner, NC Townhome $995/mo! - Beautifully renovated single story, corner 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome for $995/mo.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
Verified

1 of 39

25 Units Available
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 26

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1073 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
Renaissance Park
1 Unit Available
732 Cupola Drive
732 Cupola Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Well maintained townhouse in Renaissance Park. First floor features hardwoods throughout, tying together the living room, dining area, and kitchen.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
Renaissance Park
1 Unit Available
420 Provincial Street
420 Provincial Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1270 sqft
Cozy townhome in Renaissance Park. Two bedrooms upstairs including the master bedroom with tray ceiling and ensuite bathroom. Downstairs the kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fenced in private patio. Pets negotiable.
Results within 5 miles of Garner
Verified

1 of 11

14 Units Available
14 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
Verified

1 of 14

13 Units Available
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
955 sqft
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 62

26 Units Available
Cameron Village
26 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

26 Units Available
26 Units Available
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1169 sqft
Peaceful community with quick access to quality schools, cultural venues, and downtown Raleigh. Community amenities include cyber cafe, pool, outdoor fireplace, and game room with pool table. Near WildWoods of Lake Johnson Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
21 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.
Verified

1 of 20

11 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
11 Units Available
The Gramercy
650 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1174 sqft
This North Boylan property is surrounded by shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy an on-site yoga studio, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym at this pet-friendly community. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 1

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
3301 Sungrove Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1097 sqft
The all-new Sunnybrook Pointe takes Raleigh apartment living to the next level. Enjoy affordable apartment living with exceptional amenities – swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with residents’ kitchen, outdoor grills and gazebos.
Verified

1 of 63

45 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
45 Units Available
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
Verified

1 of 27

16 Units Available
$
Downtown Raleigh
16 Units Available
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.

June 2020 Garner Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Garner Rent Report. Garner rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Garner rents increased significantly over the past month

Garner rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garner stand at $1,022 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,180 for a two-bedroom. Garner's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Garner, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Garner rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Garner, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Garner is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Garner's median two-bedroom rent of $1,180 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Garner.
    • While Garner's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Garner than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Garner.

    For more information check out our national report.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Cary
    $1,120
    $1,300
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Apex
    $1,160
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.5%
    3.9%
    Garner
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Morrisville
    $1,190
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

