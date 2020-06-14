Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

160 Apartments for rent in Garner, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garner renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
101 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
$
6 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.
Results within 5 miles of Garner
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cameron Village
20 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Raleigh
45 Units Available
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1054 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Raleigh
20 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,209
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
41 Units Available
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,220
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Raleigh
13 Units Available
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,105
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
28 Units Available
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,074
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Cameron Village
23 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,129
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Olde East Raleigh
2 Units Available
Wynwood Place
801 Vardaman Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
824 sqft
Wynwood Place Estates is located less than a mile from I-440 providing easy access to the entire Triangle Area while being nicely tucked away inside the beltline within easy walking/biking distance of downtown.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Biltmore Forest
2 Units Available
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Raleigh
41 Units Available
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,227
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Morgan
25 Units Available
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,143
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Raleigh
10 Units Available
The Gramercy
650 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,264
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1174 sqft
This North Boylan property is surrounded by shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy an on-site yoga studio, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym at this pet-friendly community. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Little Creek
4 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
East Mordecai
3 Units Available
Mordecai On Clover
420 Clover Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
RENOVATIONS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY!RESERVE YOUR MORDECAI RALEIGH TOWNHOME APARTMENT TODAY!Conveniently situated in Raleigh’s historic Mordecai neighborhood, the Mordecai on Clover Townhome Apartments feature the intimate charm and privacy expected in
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Cameron Village
10 Units Available
The Raleigh Apartments
740 Smallwood Dr #17, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$864
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$924
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1004 sqft
Great Downtown location close to Cameron Village Shopping Center and public transportation. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, dual entrances, and raised ceilings. Water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Raleigh
360 Units Available
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,295
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1218 sqft
A new level of premium apartment living has arrived in Raleigh’s rising Smoky Hollow neighborhood. Situated directly above Publix, downtown’s first and only national grocery store, Peace blends endless convenience with the excitement of urban living.
City Guide for Garner, NC

“Friday night football is king. / Sweet tea goes good with anything. / The fireflies come out when the sun goes down. / Nobody eats 'til you say amen. / And everybody knows your mom and them. / You can see who loves who for miles around. / In a water tower town.” (- Scotty McCreery, Garner, NC native, whose music video for "Water Tower Town" was filmed in his hometown)

With road names like Jones Sausage Road and Timber Drive, who wouldn’t want to live in the town of Garner, North Carolina? As of the 2010 census, Garner’s population comes in at 25,745, with most residents hooked on Carolina staples like pulled pork barbecue and sweet tea or NY-style pizza and bagels. Like much of the greater Triangle region of North Carolina, a substantial number of former New Yorkers call the area home.Garner has a smaller land area and population than nearby cities like state capital Raleigh and Durham. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Garner, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garner renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

