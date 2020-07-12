140 Apartments for rent in Garner, NC with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garner apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
88 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abberly Place II at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd.,Garner,NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.
1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the convenient location with easy access to I-40 and close proximity to downtown Raleigh.
1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
10 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
106 S. Shetland Ct.
106 South Shetland Court, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1537 sqft
Only $1385/mo! for Large 3 BR, 2BA Ranch Home in Garner on Quiet Cul de Sac! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home $1385/mo. is located on a nice, quiet cul de sac, a few blocks off of Aversboro or Timber Drive in Garner.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
780 Hay River St
780 Hay River Street, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2266 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in charming Garner neighborhood. Rocking chair front porch, large yard, open floor plan, hardwood floors, and cozy fireplace. Available now.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Bayleigh Court
227 Bayleigh Court, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1464 sqft
227 Bayleigh Court Available 07/20/20 227 Bayleigh Court ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse in Garner - ***Property tours to begin 7/13/2020*** Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse with private driveway and 1 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Park Avenue
1101 Park Avenue, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2369 sqft
Absolutely stunning 3 bed 2 bath home in Garner. This home has a lot of upgrades. Enjoy your gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and a double oven and a wine cooler.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
516 Hay River Street
516 Hay River Street, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2267 sqft
Move in Ready. In a great location with stunning back yard, fully fenced, privacy and great views of the woods from the deck/patio.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Ridge
LP1 Research - #453
112 Key Biscayne Court, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
3156 sqft
Gorgeous home with plenty of open spacemaking entertaining family and friends abreeze. Formal living and dining rooms. Large office space downstairs.A huge master suite with a large walk-in closet.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Ridge
175 Solheim Lane
175 Solheim Lane, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2525 sqft
Great home in the popular golf community of Eagle Ridge.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Kentucky Drive
222 Kentucky Drive, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
870 sqft
222 Kentucky Drive Available 07/24/20 Great Location!! Corner Townhome in Garner, NC! 2 BR, 2 FULL Bath Townhome $975/mo.! - Single-level corner townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths at $975/mo. approx. 870 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.
1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Tryon Village
2421 Fairway Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
763 sqft
Cable-ready homes with extra storage room, air conditioner and dishwasher in kitchens. The pet-friendly community has on-site laundry and a playground for residents. 9 minutes from downtown.
1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
629 Rand Rd
629 Rand Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1556 sqft
Great ranch style ready for early July move in! Eat in kitchen with gas stove, and 6 burners! You will love the open space! Large living area and great room with fireplace. Single story home gives convenience of all bedrooms on the same floor.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Idlewood Village
3004 Snowberry Drive - A
3004 Snowberry Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Section 8 accepted! Spacious Ranch Home in great Raleigh location. This home offers a large living room, eat in kitchen, Huge additional room can be used as 4th bedroom or family room. Large private lot! All new stainless steel appliances!

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2037 Campana Drive
2037 Campana Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2988 sqft
Beautiful and bright home situated in the desirable Cypress Meadows community. Sun room and first floor bedroom. Spacious bonus room. First time to rent and tons of custom upgrades. Close to shopping, entertainment and dining.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1005 Travern Drive
1005 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2330 sqft
Text 919-454-6670 Gorgeous recent built 3 Bedroom plus BONUS room which can be your office/fitness, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
127 Misty Pike Drive
127 Misty Pike Dr, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2114 sqft
Brand new 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath single family home with open layout. SS appliances, Granite counter top. Huge backyard. Conveniently located off of 401 and Ten-Ten rd. Walk able distance to shopping. 15 min to Raleigh downtown.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2059 Travern Drive
2059 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2966 sqft
To schedule a showing online please click the link below!!! https://showmojo.com/l/e92b744076/2059-travern-dr-raleigh-nc-27603 to apply for this home please click the link below!!! https://lacymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Tryon Place
1309 Cathedral Rock Court
1309 Cathedral Rock Court, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1818 sqft
1309 Cathedral Rock Court Available 06/01/20 Moments to I-40 -- Immaculate 3 Bedroom Home - Well maintained home moments to I-40 and convenient to downtown Raleigh and WakeMed's main campus! Interior features large living & kitchen areas, stainless
City Guide for Garner, NC

“Friday night football is king. / Sweet tea goes good with anything. / The fireflies come out when the sun goes down. / Nobody eats 'til you say amen. / And everybody knows your mom and them. / You can see who loves who for miles around. / In a water tower town.” (- Scotty McCreery, Garner, NC native, whose music video for "Water Tower Town" was filmed in his hometown)

With road names like Jones Sausage Road and Timber Drive, who wouldn’t want to live in the town of Garner, North Carolina? As of the 2010 census, Garner’s population comes in at 25,745, with most residents hooked on Carolina staples like pulled pork barbecue and sweet tea or NY-style pizza and bagels. Like much of the greater Triangle region of North Carolina, a substantial number of former New Yorkers call the area home.Garner has a smaller land area and population than nearby cities like state capital Raleigh and Durham. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Garner, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garner apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

