Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM

200 Apartments for rent in Garner, NC with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
88 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
5 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
227 Bayleigh Court
227 Bayleigh Court, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1464 sqft
227 Bayleigh Court Available 07/20/20 227 Bayleigh Court ~ Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse in Garner - ***Property tours to begin 7/13/2020*** Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse with private driveway and 1 car garage.

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Ridge
LP1 Research - #453
112 Key Biscayne Court, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
3156 sqft
Gorgeous home with plenty of open spacemaking entertaining family and friends abreeze. Formal living and dining rooms. Large office space downstairs.A huge master suite with a large walk-in closet.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
222 Kentucky Drive
222 Kentucky Drive, Garner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
870 sqft
222 Kentucky Drive Available 07/24/20 Great Location!! Corner Townhome in Garner, NC! 2 BR, 2 FULL Bath Townhome $975/mo.! - Single-level corner townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths at $975/mo. approx. 870 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Renaissance Park
1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110
1121 Consortium Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1740 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Renaissance Park Townhome with Private Master Retreat & Community Center! - Fantastic 3 Bed, 2.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Crosstowne
757 Maypearl Ln.
757 Maypearl Ln, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1502 sqft
Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA Townhome in East Raleigh - New Construction! - Available March 22nd! Gorgeous new construction! Here's what you get... - 3 Bedrooms - 2.

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Renaissance Park
1015 Renewal Place
1015 Renewal Place, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1460 sqft
Like New Townhome 3BR, 2.5BA with garage. Tons of privacy & great view backing to wooded buffer. Ideal location near downtown with unbeatable amenities (pool, tennis, fitness). Bright & open floor plan, lots of natural light with private patio.

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Tryon Place
3604 Waleback Lane
3604 Waleback Lane, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Flat lot with fenced yard. Great condition 3 bedroom home. Open floor plan with corner fireplace in living room. Large kitchen with SS appliances. Plenty of cabinet space. Center Island. Master bedroom with dual closets.

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
904 Roxy Street
904 Roxy Street, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1488 sqft
Great home in a convenient location! Downstairs features a large kitchen with all appliances and a separate dining room. Family room has wood burning fireplace. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs has great master bedroom with tray ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Garner
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,220
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
47 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1166 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,257
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
30 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,180
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
35 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,280
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,055
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,152
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$952
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
35 Units Available
Centerview at Crossroads
1310 Silver Sage Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,058
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1352 sqft
Peaceful community with quick access to quality schools, cultural venues, and downtown Raleigh. Community amenities include cyber cafe, pool, outdoor fireplace, and game room with pool table. Near WildWoods of Lake Johnson Park.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
23 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,228
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
24 Units Available
Cameron Village
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,155
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.

July 2020 Garner Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garner Rent Report. Garner rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Garner rents increased significantly over the past month

Garner rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garner stand at $1,027 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,185 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Garner's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Garner, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Garner rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Garner, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Garner is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Garner's median two-bedroom rent of $1,185 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Garner's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Garner than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Garner.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

