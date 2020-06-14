Apartment List
171 Apartments for rent in Garner, NC with garage

Garner apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
101 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,088
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
145 Tallowwood Drive
145 Tallowwood Drive, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2590 sqft
No Pet No Smoker! Custom built MASTER DOWN home in popular Everwood. Open floor plan Living! Features 4 bedrooms or 3 beds w/ extra large bonus room, Screened back porch & deck, Formal dining w/ coffer ceiling, and breakfast nook.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 Old Scarborough Lane
506 Old Scarborough Lane, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1942 sqft
506 Old Scarborough Lane Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom House with Large Yard--Garner-Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020 This home has plenty of space and natural lighting.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
516 Hay River Street
516 Hay River Street, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2267 sqft
Available on 07/05. In a great location with stunning back yard, fully fenced, privacy and great views of the woods from the deck/patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #453
112 Key Biscayne Court, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
3156 sqft
Gorgeous home with plenty of open spacemaking entertaining family and friends abreeze. Formal living and dining rooms. Large office space downstairs.A huge master suite with a large walk-in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
780 Hay River Street
780 Hay River Street, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2266 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 2 car garage in Huntersmark! Large bedrooms, walk in closet in master, hardwoods throughout first floor and large lot. Minutes to downtown Raleigh, and easy access to 440. Must see!

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
175 Solheim Lane
175 Solheim Lane, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2525 sqft
Great home in the popular golf community of Eagle Ridge.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5800 Meadowbrook Road
5800 Meadowbrook Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1802 sqft
$50 application fee for credit and background check per qualifying adult. 12 months minimum lease term. NONSMOKER only please. Pet is negotiable only if rent to own with $7k down.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
222 Amber Acorn Avenue
222 Amber Acorn Ave, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2090 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Mccullers walk subdivision.2090 sqft, 3 Beds &2.5 Baths w/ 2 Car garage.Mendelssohn floor plan offers open concept living room, massive 9” kitchen island, finished rec rooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3015 Travern Drive
3015 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2977 sqft
Two story home available in popular Cypress Meadows. Home has 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Hardwood and tile floors through out whole house.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2059 Travern Drive
2059 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2966 sqft
To schedule a showing online please click the link below!!! https://showmojo.com/l/e92b744076/2059-travern-dr-raleigh-nc-27603 to apply for this home please click the link below!!! https://lacymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tryon Place
1 Unit Available
1309 Cathedral Rock Court
1309 Cathedral Rock Court, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1818 sqft
1309 Cathedral Rock Court Available 06/01/20 Moments to I-40 -- Immaculate 3 Bedroom Home - Well maintained home moments to I-40 and convenient to downtown Raleigh and WakeMed's main campus! Interior features large living & kitchen areas, stainless
Results within 5 miles of Garner
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Raleigh
20 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,206
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1055 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cameron Village
24 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,129
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cameron Village
20 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Raleigh
12 Units Available
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,105
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1187 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
The Lincoln
408 E Hargett St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1221 sqft
Brand new, modern apartments near the Warehouse District. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets. Studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units available. Community has game room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Raleigh
28 Units Available
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Raleigh
15 Units Available
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,074
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
City Guide for Garner, NC

“Friday night football is king. / Sweet tea goes good with anything. / The fireflies come out when the sun goes down. / Nobody eats 'til you say amen. / And everybody knows your mom and them. / You can see who loves who for miles around. / In a water tower town.” (- Scotty McCreery, Garner, NC native, whose music video for "Water Tower Town" was filmed in his hometown)

With road names like Jones Sausage Road and Timber Drive, who wouldn’t want to live in the town of Garner, North Carolina? As of the 2010 census, Garner’s population comes in at 25,745, with most residents hooked on Carolina staples like pulled pork barbecue and sweet tea or NY-style pizza and bagels. Like much of the greater Triangle region of North Carolina, a substantial number of former New Yorkers call the area home.Garner has a smaller land area and population than nearby cities like state capital Raleigh and Durham. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Garner, NC

Garner apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

