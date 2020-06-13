114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Garner, NC
“Friday night football is king. / Sweet tea goes good with anything. / The fireflies come out when the sun goes down. / Nobody eats 'til you say amen. / And everybody knows your mom and them. / You can see who loves who for miles around. / In a water tower town.” (- Scotty McCreery, Garner, NC native, whose music video for "Water Tower Town" was filmed in his hometown)
With road names like Jones Sausage Road and Timber Drive, who wouldn’t want to live in the town of Garner, North Carolina? As of the 2010 census, Garner’s population comes in at 25,745, with most residents hooked on Carolina staples like pulled pork barbecue and sweet tea or NY-style pizza and bagels. Like much of the greater Triangle region of North Carolina, a substantial number of former New Yorkers call the area home.Garner has a smaller land area and population than nearby cities like state capital Raleigh and Durham. See more
Finding an apartment in Garner that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.