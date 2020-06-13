Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Garner, NC

Finding an apartment in Garner that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
102 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
6 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,088
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
12 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 Old Scarborough Lane
506 Old Scarborough Lane, Garner, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1942 sqft
506 Old Scarborough Lane Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom House with Large Yard--Garner-Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020 This home has plenty of space and natural lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
516 Hay River Street
516 Hay River Street, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2267 sqft
Available on 07/05. In a great location with stunning back yard, fully fenced, privacy and great views of the woods from the deck/patio.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Tryon Village
2421 Fairway Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
763 sqft
Cable-ready homes with extra storage room, air conditioner and dishwasher in kitchens. The pet-friendly community has on-site laundry and a playground for residents. 9 minutes from downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
740 Trebor Drive
740 Trebor Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1492 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5800 Meadowbrook Road
5800 Meadowbrook Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1802 sqft
$50 application fee for credit and background check per qualifying adult. 12 months minimum lease term. NONSMOKER only please. Pet is negotiable only if rent to own with $7k down.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Renaissance Park
1 Unit Available
420 Provincial Street
420 Provincial Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1270 sqft
Cozy townhome in Renaissance Park. Two bedrooms upstairs including the master bedroom with tray ceiling and ensuite bathroom. Downstairs the kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fenced in private patio. Pets negotiable.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Crosstowne
1 Unit Available
757 Maypearl Ln.
757 Maypearl Ln, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1502 sqft
Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA Townhome in East Raleigh - New Construction! - Available March 22nd! Gorgeous new construction! Here's what you get... - 3 Bedrooms - 2.
Results within 5 miles of Garner
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Raleigh
21 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,206
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cameron Village
24 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,129
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cameron Village
21 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,225
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1100 sqft
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
ARIUM Trailwood
3004 Dorner Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1400 sqft
Our beautiful apartment community features the largest apartments on Gorman Street set in a relaxing wooded atmosphere.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Raleigh
12 Units Available
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,105
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Olde East Raleigh
2 Units Available
Wynwood Place
801 Vardaman Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
824 sqft
Wynwood Place Estates is located less than a mile from I-440 providing easy access to the entire Triangle Area while being nicely tucked away inside the beltline within easy walking/biking distance of downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Biltmore Forest
2 Units Available
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all.
City Guide for Garner, NC

“Friday night football is king. / Sweet tea goes good with anything. / The fireflies come out when the sun goes down. / Nobody eats 'til you say amen. / And everybody knows your mom and them. / You can see who loves who for miles around. / In a water tower town.” (- Scotty McCreery, Garner, NC native, whose music video for "Water Tower Town" was filmed in his hometown)

With road names like Jones Sausage Road and Timber Drive, who wouldn’t want to live in the town of Garner, North Carolina? As of the 2010 census, Garner’s population comes in at 25,745, with most residents hooked on Carolina staples like pulled pork barbecue and sweet tea or NY-style pizza and bagels. Like much of the greater Triangle region of North Carolina, a substantial number of former New Yorkers call the area home.Garner has a smaller land area and population than nearby cities like state capital Raleigh and Durham. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Garner, NC

Finding an apartment in Garner that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

