Apartment List
/
NC
/
garner
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM

107 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Garner, NC

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the convenient location with easy access to I-40 and close proximity to downtown Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
88 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
This upscale community features ample upgrades including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Located near Highway 70, shops, and dining. This community has a playground, pool, tennis court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
10 Units Available
Pine Winds
1301 Pinewinds Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with screened-in patios/balconies, 9-foot ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Enjoy use of the pool, tennis courts and business center. Run errands at nearby Garner Towne Square. Minutes from I-40.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
1504 Burchcrest Drive
1504 Burchcrest, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom two bath ranch in the heart of Garner. Granite Kitchen with tile back splash with stainless appliances. Large secondary bedrooms and open floor plan concept. large deck over looking fenced in backyard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
516 Hay River Street
516 Hay River Street, Garner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2267 sqft
Move in Ready. In a great location with stunning back yard, fully fenced, privacy and great views of the woods from the deck/patio.
Results within 1 mile of Garner
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Greens at Tryon
2805 Par Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1250 sqft
Welcome to The Greens at Tryon Apartments, in Raleigh, North Carolina! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Raleigh and just a few miles away from Cary.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Tryon Village
2421 Fairway Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
763 sqft
Cable-ready homes with extra storage room, air conditioner and dishwasher in kitchens. The pet-friendly community has on-site laundry and a playground for residents. 9 minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Renaissance Park
1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110
1121 Consortium Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1740 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Renaissance Park Townhome with Private Master Retreat & Community Center! - Fantastic 3 Bed, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2716 Midway Park Court
2716 Midway Park Court, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,498
1726 sqft
Now accepting applications & showing requests at FoursquareNC.com _________________________________________________________ Freshly painted and Move-in ready. Hardwood floors on the mail floor. Spacious sunroom and fenced backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
127 Misty Pike Drive
127 Misty Pike Dr, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2114 sqft
Brand new 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath single family home with open layout. SS appliances, Granite counter top. Huge backyard. Conveniently located off of 401 and Ten-Ten rd. Walk able distance to shopping. 15 min to Raleigh downtown.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Crosstowne
757 Maypearl Ln.
757 Maypearl Ln, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1502 sqft
Beautiful 3BR, 2.5BA Townhome in East Raleigh - New Construction! - Available March 22nd! Gorgeous new construction! Here's what you get... - 3 Bedrooms - 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Renaissance Park
1130 Renewal Pl
1130 Renewal Place, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1690 sqft
Just outside the Beltline! This Energy Star qualified town home is located in Renaissance Park, a desirable Wakefield Development Community with amenities including a clubhouse, a pool, tennis courts, and a fitness center! The open floorplan offers

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Renaissance Park
511 Chapanoke Road
511 Chapanoke Road, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3028 sqft
4B4B+Study SFH in Renaissance Park for RENT! The main floor includes Study/downstairs bedroom+1 full bathroom, open kitchen, breakfast room& covered screen porch !! Master bedroom & 2 guest bedrooms, laundry room & big loft on the

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
904 Roxy Street
904 Roxy Street, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1488 sqft
Great home in a convenient location! Downstairs features a large kitchen with all appliances and a separate dining room. Family room has wood burning fireplace. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs has great master bedroom with tray ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Garner
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1592 sqft
Near the I-40/I-440 intersection in Southwest Raleigh. Units with modern interiors, separate pantries, and oversized bedrooms. Residents have access to an indoor basketball court, game room, and e-lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,236
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,175
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Cameron Village
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,133
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
11 Units Available
Lake Johnson Mews
4233 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Raleigh
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,134
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,307
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.

July 2020 Garner Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garner Rent Report. Garner rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Garner Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garner Rent Report. Garner rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Garner rents increased significantly over the past month

Garner rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garner stand at $1,027 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,185 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Garner's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Garner, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Garner rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Garner, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Garner is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Garner's median two-bedroom rent of $1,185 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Garner's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Garner than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Garner.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Garner 1 BedroomsGarner 2 BedroomsGarner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGarner 3 BedroomsGarner Accessible ApartmentsGarner Apartments under $1,000Garner Apartments with Balcony
    Garner Apartments with GarageGarner Apartments with GymGarner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarner Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGarner Apartments with ParkingGarner Apartments with Pool
    Garner Apartments with Washer-DryerGarner Cheap PlacesGarner Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarner Furnished ApartmentsGarner Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC
    Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCGraham, NCButner, NC
    Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
    Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    North Carolina State University at Raleigh