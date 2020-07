Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher furnished bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments game room green community internet access media room playground valet service

Abberly Place II at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd.,Garner,NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Abberly Place II at White Oak Crossing offers 1-to-2-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 664 to 1280 sq. ft. Amenities include Business Center, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Individual Air Conditioning, Private Balcony/Patio and more. This rental community is located in the 27610 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (919) 772-6545 or use the online contact form and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.