Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly basketball court business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal playground smoke-free community tennis court trash valet

Looking for a spacious yet inexpensive apartment in Garner? The Flats on 7th is a brand newly renovated apartment community nestled in a canopy of pine trees right off Highway 70, just south of Raleigh. At the end of a long day, you might want to take advantage of the Flats' awesome new amenities: our state-of-the-art fitness center, the swimming pool or maybe you want to challenge a neighbor on the basketball court. Your new kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops is sure to impress. Plus each apartment has its own washer and dryer!