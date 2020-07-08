All apartments in Garner
Abberly Solaire
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Abberly Solaire

9015 Element Circle · (833) 432-6876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC 27529

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7026 · Avail. now

$1,078

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 5021 · Avail. now

$1,083

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 5036 · Avail. now

$1,088

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

See 36+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5015 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,327

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 4027 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 1323 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

See 45+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abberly Solaire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
trash valet
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC. Focused on offering a fresh perspective on luxury living, our one and two-bedroom apartments near the Research Triangle Park are ready to elevate your lifestyle to new heights of comfort and satisfaction.Thanks to our outstanding features, desirable location, and thoughtful blend of modern amenities, we’ve managed to create the perfect mix between a picturesque lifestyle tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the big city and the convenience of having all the excitement of White Oak Crossing at your front door. Abberly Solaire is only 10 minutes away from Downtown Raleigh, a few minutes away from Highway 70, I-40, and I-440, and enjoys a very pet-friendly policy, with no breed restrictions.After a long week, our residents can either stay home and relax in the comfort of our community, lounging by the pool, playing vintage arcade games in the game room, or working out in the Adrenaline Cardio and St

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 per person
Deposit: $175-$263 for surety bond or $1100 to $1500 deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $10-$20
restrictions: No exotic pets
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $10
Cats
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot, Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abberly Solaire have any available units?
Abberly Solaire has 87 units available starting at $1,078 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garner, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garner Rent Report.
What amenities does Abberly Solaire have?
Some of Abberly Solaire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abberly Solaire currently offering any rent specials?
Abberly Solaire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abberly Solaire pet-friendly?
Yes, Abberly Solaire is pet friendly.
Does Abberly Solaire offer parking?
Yes, Abberly Solaire offers parking.
Does Abberly Solaire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abberly Solaire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abberly Solaire have a pool?
Yes, Abberly Solaire has a pool.
Does Abberly Solaire have accessible units?
Yes, Abberly Solaire has accessible units.
Does Abberly Solaire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abberly Solaire has units with dishwashers.
