8 Barnsdale Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:32 PM

8 Barnsdale Court

8 Barnsdale Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1183667
Location

8 Barnsdale Court, Durham, NC 27713
Hope Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2291 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful rambling home with a large covered porch. Cozy family room, sunny living room and separate dining room, great for entertaining family and friends. Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and appliances. Upstairs boasts a spacious master w/ private BA and 3 more BR with full BA. A beautiful, level backyard, perfect for outdoor fun and a 2-car garage complete this home. Located in prestigious Hope Valley Farms and close to DUKE, UNC, RTP and shopping, schools and so much more this home is sure to go fast. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Barnsdale Court have any available units?
8 Barnsdale Court has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8 Barnsdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 Barnsdale Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Barnsdale Court pet-friendly?
No, 8 Barnsdale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 8 Barnsdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 8 Barnsdale Court does offer parking.
Does 8 Barnsdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Barnsdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Barnsdale Court have a pool?
No, 8 Barnsdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 8 Barnsdale Court have accessible units?
No, 8 Barnsdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Barnsdale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Barnsdale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Barnsdale Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Barnsdale Court does not have units with air conditioning.
