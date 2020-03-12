8 Barnsdale Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful rambling home with a large covered porch. Cozy family room, sunny living room and separate dining room, great for entertaining family and friends. Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and appliances. Upstairs boasts a spacious master w/ private BA and 3 more BR with full BA. A beautiful, level backyard, perfect for outdoor fun and a 2-car garage complete this home. Located in prestigious Hope Valley Farms and close to DUKE, UNC, RTP and shopping, schools and so much more this home is sure to go fast. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.