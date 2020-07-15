/
/
/
Wake Technical Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM
2 Apartments For Rent Near Wake Technical Community College
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
23 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1005 Travern Drive
1005 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2330 sqft
Text 919-454-6670 Gorgeous recent built 3 Bedroom plus BONUS room which can be your office/fitness, 2.