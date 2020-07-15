Apartment List
NC
Wake Technical Community College
2 Apartments For Rent Near Wake Technical Community College

23 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.

1 Unit Available
1005 Travern Drive
1005 Travern Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2330 sqft
Text 919-454-6670 Gorgeous recent built 3 Bedroom plus BONUS room which can be your office/fitness, 2.

