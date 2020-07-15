13 Apartments for rent in Nashville, NC📍
875 Live Oak Lane
875 Live Oak Lane, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2150 sqft
NASHVILLE, NC 3 br 2.5 bath with BONUS - Property Id: 111016 RENTAL AVAILABLE in NASHVILLE ,NC 3 br 2.5 bath with BONUS and rear vinyl fenced yard. Master downstairs. Duke Power.
122 Tonya Ct.
122 Tonya Court, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
122 Tonya Ct. - Super nice and clean home on quiet clu-de-sac lo! 3 bedroom and 2 baths, freshly painted, new LVP flooring and new carpet throughout in NASHVILLE! Convenient to dining, schools and major hi-ways.
205/207 Alston St - 205
205 South Alston Street, Nashville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$765
800 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex with carport walking distance to downtown Nashville. Just two blocks to main street shops and restaurants.
278 Regency Drive
278 Regency Drive, Nashville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1467 sqft
Rare Rental in Nashville, NC - ***Showings available 7 days per week*** ***New stove, new dishwasher and other cosmetic upgrades not yet complete*** Beds: 3 Baths: 2.
34 Winders Creek Drive
34 Winders Creed Dr, Rocky Mount, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
923 sqft
34 Winders Creek Drive - Rent includes Homeowner Association Dues. Master bedroom downstairs. Great room, dining room, kitchen, bonus room fireplace; large deck.
Hunters Park
Hampton Village - Rocky Mount
2443 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC
1 Bedroom
$635
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
831 sqft
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens, a porch/balcony and ceiling fans. Online payments for resident convenience. Easy access to I-95. Near Rocky Mount Sports Complex.
141 Irene Court
141 Irene Lane, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5930968)
1509 Surrey Court
1509 Surrey Court, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
990 sqft
1509 Surrey Court Available 08/05/20 1509 Surrey Court - Clean as a pin! Move in ready! private patio, open plan.
2932 Old Wilson Rd.
2932 Old Wilson Road, Edgecombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5820146)
927 Alton Street
927 Alton St, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
871 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Duplex Newly renovated 3 bed / 1 bath unit with living room and open kitchen layout. New flooring, new carpet, new countertops, new appliances, new bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet. Central heating & air and washer/dryer hook-up.
506 Arrington Avenue - 510
506 Arrington Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
Beautifully renovated and spacious 2 bed / 1 bath with modern appliances, new flooring, new counter tops, new appliances, new bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet. Central heating & air and washer/dryer hook-up. On a quiet street close to amenities.
Heritage Homes
152 Butternut Court
152 Butternut Court, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1512 sqft
Updated townhome with privacy fenced back yard. New paint and flooring throughout.
400 Dexter Street
400 Dexter Street, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
841 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed / 1 bath detached home with open living room & kitchen layout. Stove, refrigerator, and inside washer/dryer are included. Central HVAC with gas heat. No smokers. No pets. No Section 8 Accepted. Tenant pays for utilities.
