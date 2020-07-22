/
northeast durham
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Northeast Durham, Durham, NC
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
896 Saratoga Dr
896 Saratoga Dr, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
Available Now! Awesome 3bd/2.5ba End-Unit Townhouse in Quiet North Durham! Pet Friendly - Available Now! Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.com for a video tour of the home! Awesome 3bd/2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1304 Cozart Street #509
1304 Cozart Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1455 sqft
1304 Cozart Street #509 Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in North Durham! - Located in Swanns Mill Subdivision, this townhome is located conveniently to Downtown Durham and Falls Lake.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4810 Swann's Mill Drive
4810 Swanns Mill Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2300 sqft
4810 Swann's Mill Drive Available 07/24/20 4810 Swann's Mill Drive - Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath House. Kitchen includes: Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. W/D Connections, Central Gas Heat, Gas Water Heater and Central Air.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 Spring Creek Drive
1915 Spring Creek Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2300 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Durham
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
25 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
716 Belvin Street
716 Belvin Ave, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
Gorgeous hardwood floors - Two story house. Totally remodeled. Offering three bedrooms (two bedrooms downstairs and one upstairs), two full bathrooms (one upstairs and one downstairs). All new light fixtures.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
116 E. Edgewood Drive Apt C
116 East Edgewood Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
116 E. Edgewood Drive Apt C Available 08/14/20 116 E Edgewood Dr, Apt C - Available mid-August! - 2BR, 1BA house in the Bragtown/Northgate area. Living room, kitchen with gas range, refrigerator, stack washer/dryer, central gas heat and A/C.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1151 Raynor Street
1151 Raynor Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2612 sqft
1151 Raynor Street - Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 1544 Sq Ft House on Corner Lot convenient to Village Shopping Center and on Bus Line. Kitchen includes: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, W/D Connections.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
510 Grammercy Pl.
510 Grammercy Place, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1522 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House just off of Roxboro! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st! Come see this wonderful modern home just off of Roxboro today! New carpet throughout, gas fireplace, separate laundry room, open floor plan, and plenty of natural light.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
205 E Maynard Avenue
205 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Affordable 1 bd condo. Located only 10 minutes away from the heart of Durham, downtown Durham and Duke University.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
609 Belvin Avenue
609 Belvin Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1018 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
536 Hobkirks Street
536 Hobkirks Pl, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
*** Ready NOW For Rent! *** Amazing Value in Villages of Independence Park! Dark Espresso cabinets, granite AND Stainless Appliances are standard in this new townhome. Homes features 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Wonderful private homesite Call us today!
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Rippling Stream Rd #C
219 Rippling Stream Rd, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1310 sqft
These renovated townhomes are amazing! These units feature brand new plank flooring throughout the entire first floor and in all the bathrooms and brand new carpet throughout the upstairs and bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
200 Seven Oaks Road, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
990 sqft
These renovated townhomes are amazing! These units feature brand new plank flooring throughout the entire first floor and in all the bathrooms and brand new carpet throughout the upstairs and bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
409 East Maynard Avenue
409 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
775 sqft
We’ve given this classic duplexes a chic new style and they are almost ready to welcome you home.
1 of 16
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
423 Idlewood Drive
423 Idlewood Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1564 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
612 Sanderson Drive
612 Sanderson Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1353 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Northeast Durham
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
31 Units Available
Whetstone Apartments
501 Willard St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,042
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
974 sqft
A short distance from Highway 147 and W Main St. Luxury homes featuring the latest kitchen appliances, exquisite decor and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard, a pool and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
17 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
6 Units Available
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,235
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
97 Units Available
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,324
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1194 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
27 Units Available
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
