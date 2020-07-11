47 Apartments for rent in Durham, NC with move-in specials
If you’ve heard of Durham, you’ve probably heard the term The Research Triangle. We know it sounds a bit scary; a nightmare combination of grad school, an unfortunate Amelia Earhart expedition and your apartment search all wrapped into one unsettling anxiety attack. Not what you had in mind for the weekend? Fear not weary explorer, we’ve got a handle on this and there’s good news on the horizon—Durham, known as the City of Medicine—is an easy pill to swallow in many ways but we’ll start with ...
In Durham, it might appear that all roads lead to Duke University—the heart of this town and the city’s largest employer, but Durhamites (they don’t bite) are an eclectic bunch of scholarly brains and creative types that give this city a serious edge.
Both established neighborhoods and up and coming ones have much to offer including a range of pricing as diverse as its inhabitants. Often described as “gritty” in a good way, this is a small city with a big appetite for culture, education, technology and the arts.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Durham apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Durham apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.