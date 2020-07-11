Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in Durham, NC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Durham apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month...
180 Units Available
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,310
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
15 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
60 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,237
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
41 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
6 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,249
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
18 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
3 Units Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
37 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$986
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1052 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
9 Units Available
Woodcroft
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1030 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
12 Units Available
Old West Durham
810 Ninth
810 9th St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gym, pool, and game room with billiard table. Just across the street from Bali Hai Mongolian Grill. Modern apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets and balconies in select units.
15 Units Available
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1430 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. You are home at last with Heights at Meridian Apartments, a Cottonwood Residential community.
72 Units Available
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,121
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1285 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
149 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
5 Units Available
Azalea Park
2105 Bogarde St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1225 sqft
Azalea Park is located in a quiet residential neighborhood offering the convenience of the city without the hassle. We are located only minutes from NCCU, Duke University/Med.
14 Units Available
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
2363 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
6 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$824
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
Results within 1 mile of Durham
18 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1522 sqft
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Durham
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
28 Units Available
Broadstone Trailside
5860 McCrimmon Pkwy, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,290
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1669 sqft
Where does the trail lead? It leads to your Morrisville life of inspiring styles, liberated spaces, and tranquil reprieves.
15 Units Available
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1362 sqft
Beautiful one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with full kitchens, private patio/balcony and full size W/D in home. Giant fitness center, lighted tennis courts, car wash and seven miles of nature trails!
23 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
11 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
928 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
20 Units Available
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1334 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
63 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
City Guide for Durham, NC

If you’ve heard of Durham, you’ve probably heard the term The Research Triangle. We know it sounds a bit scary; a nightmare combination of grad school, an unfortunate Amelia Earhart expedition and your apartment search all wrapped into one unsettling anxiety attack. Not what you had in mind for the weekend? Fear not weary explorer, we’ve got a handle on this and there’s good news on the horizon—Durham, known as the City of Medicine—is an easy pill to swallow in many ways but we’ll start with ...

In Durham, it might appear that all roads lead to Duke University—the heart of this town and the city’s largest employer, but Durhamites (they don’t bite) are an eclectic bunch of scholarly brains and creative types that give this city a serious edge.

Both established neighborhoods and up and coming ones have much to offer including a range of pricing as diverse as its inhabitants. Often described as “gritty” in a good way, this is a small city with a big appetite for culture, education, technology and the arts.

Having trouble with Craigslist Durham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Durham, NC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Durham apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Durham apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

