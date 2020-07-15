Apartment List
60 Apartments For Rent Near Durham Technical Community College

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
95 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,304
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1194 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
148 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
55 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,237
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
24 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Durham
West Village
605 W Main St, Suite C, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,399
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1312 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, fully-equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to three dog parks, a 24-hour fitness center, and a modern clubhouse, among other amenities. Duke University is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Whetstone Apartments
501 Willard St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,044
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
974 sqft
A short distance from Highway 147 and W Main St. Luxury homes featuring the latest kitchen appliances, exquisite decor and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard, a pool and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$986
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1052 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,249
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
10 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Ed Cook
2510 Magnolia Tree Lane
2510 Magnolia Tree Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2174 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom home in the desirable Rustic Oaks neighborhood! Hardwoods on first floor.

1 of 36

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107
110 N Corcoran St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Downtown Condo in One City Center! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hoover Road
2603 Owen St
2603 Owen Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
975 sqft
Owen House - Property Id: 181135 Beautifully renovated 3 bd 2ba on a large corner lot in a quiet up-and-coming neighborhood.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
Magnum Flats
515 North Mangum Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
UNDERGRADS WELCOME! Up to 6 people allowed-2 per bedroom. Luxury living at its finest. Stunning 3r floor condo just a few blocks from downtown. Panoramic views through the floor to ceiling windows and private balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
400 Hunt St #404
400 Hunt Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1173 sqft
400 Hunt St #404 Available 07/24/20 Available July 24th! Stunning Fully Furnished New Condo at The Brannan in the Heart of Downtown Durham! - Available for a July 24, 2020 move-in date! Stunning, fully furnished condo in the heart of downtown

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ed Cook
2653 Magnolia Tree Ln.
2653 Magnolia Tree Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
2653 Magnolia Tree Ln. Available 08/31/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
122 Acorn Hollow Pl
122 Acorn Hollow Pl, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2045 sqft
Beautiful home in the Andrews Chapel section in Brier Creek! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.A cooks dream gourmet kitchen with double stainless steel oven, lots of counter space and open to the living area. Dinette is light and bright.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Cleveland - Holloway
407 Ottawa Ave.
407 Ottawa Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 8, 2020. Walk to downtown Durham from the Preservation Durham award-winning Sher-Hannah House. Totally renovated in 2009. 3BR 2BA with heart pine flooring throughout. Large living room, bright and sunny.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
Bartlett for West Main Street
1105 West Main Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2225 sqft
UNDERGRADS WELCOME! Up to 6 people allowed-2 per bedroom. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Luxury living at its finest. Stunning 5th floor condo in one of downtown's newest offerings, The Bartlett.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
708 Pleasant Dr
708 Pleasant Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
708 Pleasant Dr Available 07/17/20 Application Pending. Available July 17th! Cozy 2bd/1ba Ranch Style Durham Home With Massive Fenced-In Backyard - Available July 17, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.

1 of 24

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1112 Beyer Place
1112 Beyer Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
1112 Beyer Place Available 09/04/20 Beautiful New End Unit Townhome Near RTP!! Available early September! - Available early September! This home is convenient to NC147, I540, I40, RTP.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1202 Kendall Drive
1202 Kendall Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
1202 Kendall Drive - Two Bedroom, 2 Bath 1202 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer, Central Gas Heat, Central Air. The living room has Vaulted Ceiling and fireplace. Two Master Suites.

1 of 10

Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Old North Durham
208 W Geer St
208 West Geer Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1062 sqft
208 W Geer St Available 05/20/20 Beautifully Renovated 2bd/2ba Home Walking Distance to Downtown Durham! - Available May 20, 2020 for a move-in! Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old North Durham
1513 N Alston Ave B
1513 North Alston Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
688 sqft
Gorgeous new renovation of 1 bd apt near downtown! - Property Id: 297692 Fully renovated 1 bed apartment in cute duplex available now! New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave! Laundry unit

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
609 S. Buchanan Blvd.
609 South Buchanan Boulevard, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1564 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING! Fully renovated 1920s home near Duke + Downtown! - APPLICATION PENDING! This lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath will make your head turn! 609 S.

