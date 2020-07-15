60 Apartments For Rent Near Durham Technical Community College

/
95 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,304
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1194 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
148 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
55 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,237
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
24 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Downtown Durham
West Village
605 W Main St, Suite C, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,399
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1312 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, fully-equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to three dog parks, a 24-hour fitness center, and a modern clubhouse, among other amenities. Duke University is within walking distance.
28 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Whetstone Apartments
501 Willard St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,044
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
974 sqft
A short distance from Highway 147 and W Main St. Luxury homes featuring the latest kitchen appliances, exquisite decor and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard, a pool and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
35 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$986
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1052 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
5 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,249
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
10 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
1 Unit Available
Ed Cook
2510 Magnolia Tree Lane
2510 Magnolia Tree Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2174 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom home in the desirable Rustic Oaks neighborhood! Hardwoods on first floor.
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
110 N. Corcoran Unit 2107
110 N Corcoran St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Downtown Condo in One City Center! 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Hoover Road
2603 Owen St
2603 Owen Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
975 sqft
Owen House - Property Id: 181135 Beautifully renovated 3 bd 2ba on a large corner lot in a quiet up-and-coming neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
Magnum Flats
515 North Mangum Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
UNDERGRADS WELCOME! Up to 6 people allowed-2 per bedroom. Luxury living at its finest. Stunning 3r floor condo just a few blocks from downtown. Panoramic views through the floor to ceiling windows and private balcony.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
400 Hunt St #404
400 Hunt Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1173 sqft
400 Hunt St #404 Available 07/24/20 Available July 24th! Stunning Fully Furnished New Condo at The Brannan in the Heart of Downtown Durham! - Available for a July 24, 2020 move-in date! Stunning, fully furnished condo in the heart of downtown
1 Unit Available
Ed Cook
2653 Magnolia Tree Ln.
2653 Magnolia Tree Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
2653 Magnolia Tree Ln. Available 08/31/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
122 Acorn Hollow Pl
122 Acorn Hollow Pl, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2045 sqft
Beautiful home in the Andrews Chapel section in Brier Creek! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.A cooks dream gourmet kitchen with double stainless steel oven, lots of counter space and open to the living area. Dinette is light and bright.
1 Unit Available
Cleveland - Holloway
407 Ottawa Ave.
407 Ottawa Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 8, 2020. Walk to downtown Durham from the Preservation Durham award-winning Sher-Hannah House. Totally renovated in 2009. 3BR 2BA with heart pine flooring throughout. Large living room, bright and sunny.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
Bartlett for West Main Street
1105 West Main Street, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2225 sqft
UNDERGRADS WELCOME! Up to 6 people allowed-2 per bedroom. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Luxury living at its finest. Stunning 5th floor condo in one of downtown's newest offerings, The Bartlett.
1 Unit Available
708 Pleasant Dr
708 Pleasant Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
708 Pleasant Dr Available 07/17/20 Application Pending. Available July 17th! Cozy 2bd/1ba Ranch Style Durham Home With Massive Fenced-In Backyard - Available July 17, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.
1 Unit Available
1112 Beyer Place
1112 Beyer Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
1112 Beyer Place Available 09/04/20 Beautiful New End Unit Townhome Near RTP!! Available early September! - Available early September! This home is convenient to NC147, I540, I40, RTP.
1 Unit Available
1202 Kendall Drive
1202 Kendall Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
1202 Kendall Drive - Two Bedroom, 2 Bath 1202 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer, Central Gas Heat, Central Air. The living room has Vaulted Ceiling and fireplace. Two Master Suites.
1 Unit Available
Old North Durham
208 W Geer St
208 West Geer Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1062 sqft
208 W Geer St Available 05/20/20 Beautifully Renovated 2bd/2ba Home Walking Distance to Downtown Durham! - Available May 20, 2020 for a move-in! Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.
1 Unit Available
Old North Durham
1513 N Alston Ave B
1513 North Alston Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$949
688 sqft
Gorgeous new renovation of 1 bd apt near downtown! - Property Id: 297692 Fully renovated 1 bed apartment in cute duplex available now! New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave! Laundry unit
1 Unit Available
West End
609 S. Buchanan Blvd.
609 South Buchanan Boulevard, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1564 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING! Fully renovated 1920s home near Duke + Downtown! - APPLICATION PENDING! This lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath will make your head turn! 609 S.