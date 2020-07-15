Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 AM
22 Apartments For Rent Near SEBTS
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
16 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,320
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
882 Drogheda Pl
882 Drogheda Place, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2106 sqft
Great home at the end of a cul-de-sac! Tons of decks & fully fenced yard! Home has been remodeled! Upgraded vinyl planking flooring throughout first floor! Large living room with vaulted ceilings welcome you home! Formal dining room! Family room has
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
407 West Cedar Avenue
407 West Cedar Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1873 sqft
Ranch Home in Wake Forest Historic District 3br, 2ba + Bonus can be 4th bedroom (Currently a spare bedroom, office, weight room combo) $1850/mo (rent includes yard maintenance, and washer/dryer) No HOA Dogs ok! No restrictions.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
715 S Wingate Street
715 South Wingate Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
Executive home w/in walking distance of downtown Wake Forest. Gleaming hardwoods, gorgeous kitchen W/ stainless appliances & granite counters. Formal dining & quaint family RM W/ lots of light.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
122 Alberbury Commons Court
122 Alberbury Commons Court, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1225 sqft
Light & bright Ranch home convenient to shopping & highway access. Fenced yard, interior paint & flooring 2018, kitchen appliances recently replaced. Huge family room centers on FP & Kitchen is open and airy.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast
262 Mangia Drive
262 Mangia Dr, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1996 sqft
1st floor Masterbdrm. Stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage Kitchen features Half-Moon Island, stainless steel appliances and Gas stove. Open floor plan w/ Spacious 1st fl Master suite.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
413 Hammond Oak Lane
413 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1788 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in heart of Heritage. Cozy family room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen w/ brand new refrigerator, granite countertops and gas range. Separate dining room and breakfast nook.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
913 Townes Park Street
913 Townes Park Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1575 sqft
Townhome in Renaissance Area of Wake Forest. In walking distance to Historic Downtown. Open floor plan with 9 ft. ceilings. Design kitchen with all the extras including granite countertops, gas range, tile black splash.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Heritage
941 Alba Rose Lane
941 Alba Rose Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
3500 sqft
Wake Forest Show Stopper! 3 Bedrooms + Office AND Bonus Room!! - This beautiful house boasts the BEST of everything!! If a huge yard and a quiet friendly neighborhood is what you're after, then this home is for you.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
125 E Oak Avenue
125 East Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
820 sqft
Nice smaller home near historic Wake Forest.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
808 Old Ash Court
808 Old Ash Court, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2031 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
540 Elm Avenue
540 East Elm Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1615 sqft
Beautiful Wake Forest rental, short distance to shops, restaurants, parks, library, entertainment and charming downtown Wake Forest. End unit with beautiful screened porch overlooking creek and wooded area. New paint and flooring throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1329 Barnford Mill Road
1329 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
2282 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1221 Barnford Mill Road
1221 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
2632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
341 Hammond Oak Lane
341 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1714 sqft
341 Hammond Oak Lane Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome w/ 2 car garage in Heritage! - Beautiful 3BD/2.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
347 W Oak Ave Apt A
347 West Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 07/15/20 This quaint townhome is located on the 1st Floor with private entrance! Situated just a short drive from Joyner Park, this Wake Forest beauty will be ready for a mid July move in.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast
619 East Nelson Avenue
619 East Nelson Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast
416 North Allen Road
416 North Allen Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1309 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free. Awesome Cape Cod 3BR 2.
