Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love living at Balfour West. An incredibly charming quaint townhome neighborhood. Each spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is renovated featuring beautiful upgrades such as plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tile backsplash. The living room features a fireplace and you have easy access to the back patio with extra storage. Washer-Dryer connection are provided.



Admin fee waived and application fee credited back on approved applications!

Contact us to schedule a showing.