810 Ninth
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

810 Ninth

810 9th St · (434) 233-0475
Location

810 9th St, Durham, NC 27705
Old West Durham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,352

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Unit 449 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,352

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Unit 631 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,362

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 810 Ninth.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
garage
dog grooming area
hot tub
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Downtown Durham is a destination where artists, scholars and innovators from around the world can connect. Positioned two blocks from Duke University is 810 Ninth Street, a brand-new, mid-rise community of one, two and three bedroom apartments finished with contemporary aesthetics and modern appliances. Near your home are a wide range of premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, coffee bar and saltwater pool. Exploring local attractions is easy with dozens of shops and Durham restaurant icons within a 5 block radius. The apartments at 810 Ninth Street are an impressive display of artistry, blending green energy, stylish materials and spacious layouts. Premium walnut wood-style plank flooring gives every home a chic touch while the nine- and ten-foot ceilings adds a sense of grandeur to the common areas. Kitchens fit for a ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-17 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $35-$55/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Ninth have any available units?
810 Ninth has 12 units available starting at $1,352 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 810 Ninth have?
Some of 810 Ninth's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Ninth currently offering any rent specials?
810 Ninth is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free*! Call, Click or Schedule your Appointment today!
Is 810 Ninth pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Ninth is pet friendly.
Does 810 Ninth offer parking?
Yes, 810 Ninth offers parking.
Does 810 Ninth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Ninth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Ninth have a pool?
Yes, 810 Ninth has a pool.
Does 810 Ninth have accessible units?
No, 810 Ninth does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Ninth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Ninth has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Ninth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 810 Ninth has units with air conditioning.
