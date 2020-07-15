/
/
gibsonville
30 Apartments for rent in Gibsonville, NC📍
1200 Dogwood Drive
1200 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2447 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room for rent! - Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.
Downtown Gisbsonville
402 Madkins Ave.
402 Madkins Street, Gibsonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
Gibsonville - Cute 1 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Gibsonville. Wood floors, decks, Electric heat, central air, eat-in kitchen, laundry room w/ half bath. Spacious yard with storage building and detached carport. Call for an appointment.
206 Oakhurst St
206 Oakhurst Street, Gibsonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1268 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath house in Gibsonville - Three bedroom, two bath ranch style house in Gibsonville. Hardwood floor in living room. Pets are accepted with pet application and pet fee. Does not accept Section 8. (RLNE5921305)
7312 Village Acre Drive
7312 Village Acre Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1347 sqft
7312 Village Acre Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~ Cute 3 Bedroom Home w/privacy fenced backyard! ~~ - ~~~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~~~ ~~~~ Minimum credit score 650 required ~~~~ Pretty 3 bedroom home located just minutes from I/85/40! Home
7210-E Olmstead Drive
7210 Olmstead Dr, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1520 sqft
7210-E Olmstead Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~~ Ingle Park Gardens ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 650 required **** Pretty condominium in Ingle Park Gardens (off Springwood Ch. Rd).
7340 Garett Park Dr.
7340 Garett Park Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1533 sqft
7340 Garett Park Dr. Available 07/18/20 Townhouse / Whitsett - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in Whitsett.
$
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.
2006 Trail Two
2006 Trail Two, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Looking for the perfect two bedroom apartment that has everything on your wish list and that fits your budget? Look not further! Give us a call, or stop by tours are available anytime during business hours! We are extremely limited on the 2 bedroom
2202 Huntington Rd E-5
2202 Huntington Rd, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2134 sqft
Townhouse / Burlington - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath 1.5 story townhouse in Burlington. End unit with fenced-in natural area. Large living room with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Main level master bedroom and bath.
3499 Garden Road
3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score *** A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level.
1908 Lynnwood Drive
1908 Lynnwood Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Burlington - 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for rental in southwest Burlington.
2508 Cambridge Rd
2508 Cambridge Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003.
4028 Comrie Lane
4028 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1749 sqft
Home in Mackintosh on the Lake - Floor Plan & Features - 3 Bedrooms / 2.
2407 Parrish Street
2407 Parrish Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Burlington - Very Nice Ranch Style Home! Located just minutes from shopping, schools, ARMC, I85-40, & Elon University.
2911 Alamance Rd
2911 Alamance Road, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
Condo - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath one level condo in Burlington. Vaulted ceilings in spacious living room. Eat-in kitchen, laundry room, garage, deck, central air, city water/sewer, electric water heater. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5921312)
716-C Shawnee Drive - 716 - C Shawnee
716 Shawnee Drive, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
896 sqft
716-C Shawnee Drive - 716 - C Shawnee Available 07/22/20 2 bedroom/1.5 bath Townhome in SW Burlington! - 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome located in the West Burlington Trails area in a great peaceful neighborhood.
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.
1859 Northside Drive
1859 Northside Drive, Alamance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1401 sqft
1859 Northside Drive Available 08/01/20 - Check out this absolutely stunning, new construction home situated in a convenient part of Burlington! Open concept living with great flow throughout.
14 Arbor Hill Pl
14 Arbor Hill Place, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
Luxury! - No need to look any more! This is one of the nicest homes in The Arbors! You will love the gorgeous bamboo floors, updated kitchen with all appliances included and 2nd floor washer/dryer connection. This 3 bedroom, 2.
Morgantown
528 Baldwin Rd
528 Baldwin Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
528 Baldwin Rd Available 07/27/20 Great 4 Bedroom Rental Home in Burlington - Great 4 bedroom home with 2 baths with two-car garage. located in Burlington. Recently remodeled bathroom with tile backsplash.
603 Durham St.
603 Durham Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1584 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Burlington! - Newly updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Burlington! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout with plenty of parking. Appointments by email only. 650+ credit requirement Pets allowed with approval and deposit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Gibsonville, the median rent is $548 for a studio, $586 for a 1-bedroom, $715 for a 2-bedroom, and $966 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gibsonville, check out our monthly Gibsonville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Gibsonville area include Guilford College, Forsyth Technical Community College, High Point University, Meredith College, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gibsonville from include Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Cary.
