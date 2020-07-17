1101 Metropolitan Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

END UNIT! Beautiful home built by HHunt Homes (2017), Shows like new. Modern finishes, and lots of Storage! Granite counter-tops, stainless Steel appliances, large island, make this kitchen a dream! Hardwoods throughout main level, gas log fireplace in family room. Large master bedroom/bathroom walk in closet. Master bath has spa like shower with wall tile and seat. Third floor bedroom features a large walk in closet, full bath! Excellent location, minutes to I40, RTP and South point Mall!