All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 1101 Metropolitan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
1101 Metropolitan Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

1101 Metropolitan Drive

1101 Metropolitan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1101 Metropolitan Drive, Durham, NC 27713

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
END UNIT! Beautiful home built by HHunt Homes (2017), Shows like new. Modern finishes, and lots of Storage! Granite counter-tops, stainless Steel appliances, large island, make this kitchen a dream! Hardwoods throughout main level, gas log fireplace in family room. Large master bedroom/bathroom walk in closet. Master bath has spa like shower with wall tile and seat. Third floor bedroom features a large walk in closet, full bath! Excellent location, minutes to I40, RTP and South point Mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Metropolitan Drive have any available units?
1101 Metropolitan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
What amenities does 1101 Metropolitan Drive have?
Some of 1101 Metropolitan Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Metropolitan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Metropolitan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Metropolitan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Metropolitan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1101 Metropolitan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Metropolitan Drive offers parking.
Does 1101 Metropolitan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Metropolitan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Metropolitan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Metropolitan Drive has a pool.
Does 1101 Metropolitan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 Metropolitan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Metropolitan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Metropolitan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Metropolitan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Metropolitan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd
Durham, NC 27517
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave
Durham, NC 27713
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive
Durham, NC 27703
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive
Durham, NC 27707
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy
Durham, NC 27560
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road
Durham, NC 27705
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way
Durham, NC 27713

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
Northeast DurhamWoodcroft
Downing CreekOld West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University