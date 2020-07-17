1101 Metropolitan Drive

Amenities
END UNIT! Beautiful home built by HHunt Homes (2017), Shows like new. Modern finishes, and lots of Storage! Granite counter-tops, stainless Steel appliances, large island, make this kitchen a dream! Hardwoods throughout main level, gas log fireplace in family room. Large master bedroom/bathroom walk in closet. Master bath has spa like shower with wall tile and seat. Third floor bedroom features a large walk in closet, full bath! Excellent location, minutes to I40, RTP and South point Mall!