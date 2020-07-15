/
Elon University
6 Apartments For Rent Near Elon University
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
3120 Forestdale Drive
3120 Forestdale Drive, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2927 sqft
3120 Forestdale Drive Available 07/28/20 ~~~ Charming 4 Bedroom Home ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious brick home located in Country Club Forest w/hardwood flooring throughout (no
3499 Garden Road
3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score *** A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level.
206 Oakhurst St
206 Oakhurst Street, Gibsonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1268 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath house in Gibsonville - Three bedroom, two bath ranch style house in Gibsonville. Hardwood floor in living room. Pets are accepted with pet application and pet fee. Does not accept Section 8. (RLNE5921305)
2407 Parrish Street
2407 Parrish Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Burlington - Very Nice Ranch Style Home! Located just minutes from shopping, schools, ARMC, I85-40, & Elon University.
