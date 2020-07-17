All apartments in Clayton
Clayton, NC
257 Pearson Place
257 Pearson Place

257 Pearson Pl · No Longer Available
Location

257 Pearson Pl, Clayton, NC 27527
Riverwood

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional 4bdr/2.5 bath home located in Riverwood Athletic Club. Open floor plan. Living RM has built-in bookshelves. Beautiful kitchen offers granite counter-tops and center island. All bdrms up.Master suite includes trey ceiling, ceiling fan & his/her closets. This home includes Athletic Club privileges, on-site nursery for small fee,indoor/outdoor pools, gym/fitness clases, miles of trails & Golf!! Note:Fireplace is propane and tenant resp for setting up propane for use of FP. Great opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Pearson Place have any available units?
257 Pearson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton, NC.
What amenities does 257 Pearson Place have?
Some of 257 Pearson Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Pearson Place currently offering any rent specials?
257 Pearson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Pearson Place pet-friendly?
No, 257 Pearson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 257 Pearson Place offer parking?
Yes, 257 Pearson Place offers parking.
Does 257 Pearson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Pearson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Pearson Place have a pool?
Yes, 257 Pearson Place has a pool.
Does 257 Pearson Place have accessible units?
No, 257 Pearson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Pearson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Pearson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Pearson Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Pearson Place does not have units with air conditioning.
