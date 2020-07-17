257 Pearson Place

Amenities

Exceptional 4bdr/2.5 bath home located in Riverwood Athletic Club. Open floor plan. Living RM has built-in bookshelves. Beautiful kitchen offers granite counter-tops and center island. All bdrms up.Master suite includes trey ceiling, ceiling fan & his/her closets. This home includes Athletic Club privileges, on-site nursery for small fee,indoor/outdoor pools, gym/fitness clases, miles of trails & Golf!! Note:Fireplace is propane and tenant resp for setting up propane for use of FP. Great opportunity!!