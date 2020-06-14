All apartments in Clayton
172 Townsend Drive

172 Townsend Drive · (919) 697-5441
Location

172 Townsend Drive, Clayton, NC 27527
East Clayton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 story home located on a private wooded lot in desirable Glen Laurel, home of the Neuse Golf Club w/opt Golf/Swim & Tennis. Great wrapped porch that you will surely enjoy! 2 story foyer with Brazilian Cherry Hardwood floors in foyer, din, kit & nook. Fam Rm w/ built-in entertainment ctr & bkshelves surround the gas log fireplace. Kit w/solid surface c-tops, built-in wine rack, pantry, SS appl, open to Fam Rm and nook. Master w/trey ceil, bath w/jetted tub, huge bonus and 3rd flr walk up attic. Screen Porch, deck, fence & irrigation. Available 7/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Townsend Drive have any available units?
172 Townsend Drive has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 172 Townsend Drive have?
Some of 172 Townsend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Townsend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
172 Townsend Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Townsend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 172 Townsend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 172 Townsend Drive offer parking?
No, 172 Townsend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 172 Townsend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Townsend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Townsend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 172 Townsend Drive has a pool.
Does 172 Townsend Drive have accessible units?
No, 172 Townsend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Townsend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Townsend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Townsend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Townsend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
