172 Townsend Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 2 story home located on a private wooded lot in desirable Glen Laurel, home of the Neuse Golf Club w/opt Golf/Swim & Tennis. Great wrapped porch that you will surely enjoy! 2 story foyer with Brazilian Cherry Hardwood floors in foyer, din, kit & nook. Fam Rm w/ built-in entertainment ctr & bkshelves surround the gas log fireplace. Kit w/solid surface c-tops, built-in wine rack, pantry, SS appl, open to Fam Rm and nook. Master w/trey ceil, bath w/jetted tub, huge bonus and 3rd flr walk up attic. Screen Porch, deck, fence & irrigation. Available 7/1/2020