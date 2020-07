Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill internet access online portal package receiving parking hot tub

Victoria Park Apartments is located on a large and lush spread of land which is secluded from the hustle and bustle of city life, yet close enough to be near all that Charlotte has to offer. The one, two and three bedroom apartments offer interior features such as wood style floors, a complete kitchen appliance package, a private patio or balcony, washer and dryer connections, and more! This pet-friendly Charlotte rental community also hosts numerous shared spaces including a business center and resident lounge, an indoor and outdoor pool, a fitness center, and a 24-hour laundry center. The location provides easy access to Downtown Charlotte, Idlewild, and US Highway 74 with many shopping and dining venues nearby. Stop in for your personal tour or apply online today to reserve your Charlotte apartment!