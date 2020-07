Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room trash valet valet service cats allowed garage parking dog park online portal

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Located just minutes from the epicenter of downtown Charlotte, The Reserve at Waterford Lakes is a stunning community of apartments that symbolizes the city's taste for excellence. Take a look inside and see why our one and two bedroom apartments in Charlotte, NC are the premier choice for luxury living. Enjoy elegant kitchens with modern black appliances and glass stove tops complimented by soaring nine-foot ceilings and crown molding. The Reserve at Waterford Lakes pays attention to every detail to ensure you're living a life of elegance. Our soothing garden-style tubs and scenic patios are sure to provide you the comfort and leisure you deserve. Outside your front door, take in the abundance of amenities that our community offers our residents. Whether you sunbathe by the swimming pool or invite a group of friends for movie night in the theater ...