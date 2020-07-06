Quail Meadow Ln 7223

Amenities

7223 Quail Meadow....3 bed condo..Avail Now!!! - WELCOME HOME!!! Quail Hollow Estates 3 Bed 2 bath condo located at corner of Park Road and Sharon Road West. Unit located on 2nd floor. Unit boast beautiful view of pond from upper covered balcony. Living room, dining area, breakfast area off kitchen. All appliances included. one assigned parking space and one covered carport. Community amenities include a club house, tennis courts, two pools and three ponds. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, restaurants, the LYNX Blue Line and SouthPark this condo is move-in ready!!!! WONT LAST LONG!!!! No pets, no smoking. Owner will manage tenant once placed. Elite Team Realty and Prop Mgmt INC will do tenant screening.

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



No Pets Allowed



