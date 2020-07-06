All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

Quail Meadow Ln 7223

7223 Quail Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7223 Quail Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
7223 Quail Meadow....3 bed condo..Avail Now!!! - WELCOME HOME!!! Quail Hollow Estates 3 Bed 2 bath condo located at corner of Park Road and Sharon Road West. Unit located on 2nd floor. Unit boast beautiful view of pond from upper covered balcony. Living room, dining area, breakfast area off kitchen. All appliances included. one assigned parking space and one covered carport. Community amenities include a club house, tennis courts, two pools and three ponds. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, restaurants, the LYNX Blue Line and SouthPark this condo is move-in ready!!!! WONT LAST LONG!!!! No pets, no smoking. Owner will manage tenant once placed. Elite Team Realty and Prop Mgmt INC will do tenant screening.
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5343782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quail Meadow Ln 7223 have any available units?
Quail Meadow Ln 7223 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Quail Meadow Ln 7223 have?
Some of Quail Meadow Ln 7223's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quail Meadow Ln 7223 currently offering any rent specials?
Quail Meadow Ln 7223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quail Meadow Ln 7223 pet-friendly?
No, Quail Meadow Ln 7223 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does Quail Meadow Ln 7223 offer parking?
Yes, Quail Meadow Ln 7223 offers parking.
Does Quail Meadow Ln 7223 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Quail Meadow Ln 7223 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Quail Meadow Ln 7223 have a pool?
Yes, Quail Meadow Ln 7223 has a pool.
Does Quail Meadow Ln 7223 have accessible units?
No, Quail Meadow Ln 7223 does not have accessible units.
Does Quail Meadow Ln 7223 have units with dishwashers?
No, Quail Meadow Ln 7223 does not have units with dishwashers.

