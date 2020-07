Newmans Ln 7407

Amenities

7407 Newmans Lane.....Avail Early-mid Oct - Very cute old Charleston style townhome with a great location! Just minutes from SouthPark! This 2 story end unit offers an abundance of privacy with McAlpine Park in your backyard. Fenced courtyard, 2 car garage and 2 decks are just a few of the amenities this townhome offers. No smoking. No pets

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



