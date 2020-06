Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage some paid utils

McAlwaine Preserve Ave 9217 Available 07/01/20 9217 Mcalwaine Preserve...Blakeney Preserve...Avail for July - 3 bed 2.5 bath town home located in Blakeney Preserve. 2 car garage unit. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, granite counter tops. Half bath down. 3 bed with 2 bath upstairs. Lawn,trash and water included in rent.

Avail for July. Pet conditional with owner approval. No interior smoking.

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



No Cats Allowed



