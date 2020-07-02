8242 Legare......Gates at Quail Hollow...AVAIL NOW!!!!! - Welcome Home!!!! 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome located in the Gates at Quail Hollow. Lower level has hardwood flooring and new carpet on upper level. Kitchen has been updated to include granite counters and all black appliances. Fireplace off kitchen along with bar sink area.Half bath down. Up has 2 bedrooms and full hall bath. Master bedroom has dual vanity and tub/shower combo. Fenced patio area off kitchen. 2 assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to Quail Corners Shopping Center. Convenient location to Southpark mall and easy commute to Charlotte Douglas airport. WONT LAST LONG!!!!
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
(RLNE5210560)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Legare Ct 8242 have any available units?
Legare Ct 8242 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Legare Ct 8242 have?
Some of Legare Ct 8242's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legare Ct 8242 currently offering any rent specials?
Legare Ct 8242 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legare Ct 8242 pet-friendly?
Yes, Legare Ct 8242 is pet friendly.
Does Legare Ct 8242 offer parking?
Yes, Legare Ct 8242 offers parking.
Does Legare Ct 8242 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legare Ct 8242 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legare Ct 8242 have a pool?
No, Legare Ct 8242 does not have a pool.
Does Legare Ct 8242 have accessible units?
No, Legare Ct 8242 does not have accessible units.
Does Legare Ct 8242 have units with dishwashers?
No, Legare Ct 8242 does not have units with dishwashers.
