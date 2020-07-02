Legare Ct 8242

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8242 Legare......Gates at Quail Hollow...AVAIL NOW!!!!! - Welcome Home!!!!

2 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome located in the Gates at Quail Hollow. Lower level has hardwood flooring and new carpet on upper level. Kitchen has been updated to include granite counters and all black appliances. Fireplace off kitchen along with bar sink area.Half bath down. Up has 2 bedrooms and full hall bath. Master bedroom has dual vanity and tub/shower combo. Fenced patio area off kitchen. 2 assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to Quail Corners Shopping Center. Convenient location to Southpark mall and easy commute to Charlotte Douglas airport. WONT LAST LONG!!!!



APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



