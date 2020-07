Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite yoga accessible dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet access media room online portal package receiving

Blu at Northline blends elegant style, impeccable proximity and unrivaled amenities for those who are as passionate about where they live as how they live. Come home to a high-end studio, one, two or three bedroom apartment with stunning features designed with you in mind. In addition to opulent granite countertops, discover two-tone cabinets and sleek stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchens. The wood-inspired flooring adds a warm texture that contributes to the sophisticated atmosphere of each home, while other designer finishes, such as double sinks and walk-in closets, give each space a stylish convenience.







Just outside your door, an array of impressive amenities are waiting for you. Vibrant outdoor spaces include a refreshing pool and a sundeck, along with a bark park for your furry friends. A cyber café and a full-body fitness center provide additional convenience. Located across the street from the Lynx Light Rail, halfway between downtown Charlotte and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, these apartments provide residents with instant connectivity to the best of the University area of Charlotte. Reach out today to learn more about your next home and experience the linked lifestyle you crave.