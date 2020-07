Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Freshly painted and newer carpeting, this townhome is ready for immediate occupancy. Located in the community of University Heights just off of Hwy 49 and Back Creek Church Rd. The property is conveniently located minutes from the UNCC campus as well as interstates 485 and 85. This home also has a front porch and fenced back patio with exterior storage closet. Across the street from community pool.