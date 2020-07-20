9915 Birch Knoll Court

Amenities

garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this Move in Ready town home in highly desirable University Heights! Featuring an open floor plan with 2 bed/2.5 bath flowing with laminate flooring on both levels. Spacious kitchen with SS appliances & abundance of counter & cabinet space for your cooking ease. Each bedroom upstairs with their private bath. Located just minutes to Major highways I-85, I-485,light rail making it just minutes away from Uptown, shopping, Concord Mills, UNCC, Restaurants, transportation, banks, pharmacy and so much more. This one is an All in One so why wait! Contact for more details!