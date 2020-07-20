All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9915 Birch Knoll Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9915 Birch Knoll Court
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:13 PM

9915 Birch Knoll Court

9915 Birch Knoll Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9915 Birch Knoll Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this Move in Ready town home in highly desirable University Heights! Featuring an open floor plan with 2 bed/2.5 bath flowing with laminate flooring on both levels. Spacious kitchen with SS appliances & abundance of counter & cabinet space for your cooking ease. Each bedroom upstairs with their private bath. Located just minutes to Major highways I-85, I-485,light rail making it just minutes away from Uptown, shopping, Concord Mills, UNCC, Restaurants, transportation, banks, pharmacy and so much more. This one is an All in One so why wait! Contact for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9915 Birch Knoll Court have any available units?
9915 Birch Knoll Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9915 Birch Knoll Court currently offering any rent specials?
9915 Birch Knoll Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 Birch Knoll Court pet-friendly?
No, 9915 Birch Knoll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9915 Birch Knoll Court offer parking?
Yes, 9915 Birch Knoll Court offers parking.
Does 9915 Birch Knoll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9915 Birch Knoll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 Birch Knoll Court have a pool?
No, 9915 Birch Knoll Court does not have a pool.
Does 9915 Birch Knoll Court have accessible units?
No, 9915 Birch Knoll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 Birch Knoll Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9915 Birch Knoll Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9915 Birch Knoll Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9915 Birch Knoll Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte