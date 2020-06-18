9909 Woodland Watch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large executive home in Ballanmoor Community - Subdivision: Ballanmoor

Bedrooms: 4 + Loft

Bathrooms: 4.5

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2013

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Elon Park Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School



This gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms + Loft, 4.5 bathrooms and over 3900 square feet. It has a large living room, formal dining, den and great kitchen. Master on main level has large private bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms up with jack and jill bath between them. The home also has a 2 car garage, patio and good size back yard. Located in desired Ballanmoor community off Audrey Kell and Community House. Close to I-485, Ballantyne, Blakeney or Providence Rd. area. Minutes from I-77 or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $3300 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



