Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

9909 Woodland Watch Court

9909 Woodland Watch Court · No Longer Available
Location

9909 Woodland Watch Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large executive home in Ballanmoor Community - Subdivision: Ballanmoor
Bedrooms: 4 + Loft
Bathrooms: 4.5
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2013
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Elon Park Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School

This gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms + Loft, 4.5 bathrooms and over 3900 square feet. It has a large living room, formal dining, den and great kitchen. Master on main level has large private bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms up with jack and jill bath between them. The home also has a 2 car garage, patio and good size back yard. Located in desired Ballanmoor community off Audrey Kell and Community House. Close to I-485, Ballantyne, Blakeney or Providence Rd. area. Minutes from I-77 or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $3300 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE3381104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Woodland Watch Court have any available units?
9909 Woodland Watch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9909 Woodland Watch Court have?
Some of 9909 Woodland Watch Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Woodland Watch Court currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Woodland Watch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Woodland Watch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9909 Woodland Watch Court is pet friendly.
Does 9909 Woodland Watch Court offer parking?
Yes, 9909 Woodland Watch Court offers parking.
Does 9909 Woodland Watch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Woodland Watch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Woodland Watch Court have a pool?
No, 9909 Woodland Watch Court does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Woodland Watch Court have accessible units?
No, 9909 Woodland Watch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Woodland Watch Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9909 Woodland Watch Court does not have units with dishwashers.
