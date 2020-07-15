All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

9905 Chimney Corner Ct

9905 Chimney Corner Court · (704) 750-5115
Location

9905 Chimney Corner Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Seven Eagles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate spacious home in the very popular Cameron Wood. Master suite on main floor. Oversized bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Quiet cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. 2-story great room and huge screened in porch. Kitchen with center island and large breakfast area. Fenced yard. Conveniently located, just minutes to the Southpark Mall, Carolina Place Mall, medical facilities and a short commute to uptown. Move in ready! Pets okay, additional fee per month plus non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 Chimney Corner Ct have any available units?
9905 Chimney Corner Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9905 Chimney Corner Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9905 Chimney Corner Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 Chimney Corner Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9905 Chimney Corner Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9905 Chimney Corner Ct offer parking?
No, 9905 Chimney Corner Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9905 Chimney Corner Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9905 Chimney Corner Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 Chimney Corner Ct have a pool?
No, 9905 Chimney Corner Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9905 Chimney Corner Ct have accessible units?
No, 9905 Chimney Corner Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 Chimney Corner Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9905 Chimney Corner Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9905 Chimney Corner Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9905 Chimney Corner Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
