9849 Campus Walk Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available Today - 1st floor condo with spacious living room and sitting area overlooking quiet natural area. Kitchen includes fridge, dishwasher, built-in microwave, oven, Washer/Dryer included. Both bedrooms are spacious with large bathrooms. One bedroom has a walk-in closet and the other features a double door closet. Outdoor storage and patio overlooking lush green natural area. Unit does not face parking lot, but mail is just outside the building entrance. Once in a lifetime opportunity awaits with this rental unit, apply today before it's gone!