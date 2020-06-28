9829 Aventide Lane

Amenities
Welcome Home! Wonderful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home with Fenced Back Yard! The First Floor of This Home Features Formal Living & Dining Rooms Both w/ Vinyl Wood Look Flooring. The Kitchen Features Gas Range, Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, & Ceramic Tile Flooring. The Great Room Overlooks the Fenced Back Yard & Includes Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fan, Gas Log Fireplace, & Tons of Natural Light. Upstairs, You Will Find The Spacious Master Suite Complete w/ Ceiling Fan, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower, As Well As Three Large Secondary Bedrooms, All w/ Overhead Lighting. This Property Does Not Accept Pets or Any Type of Housing Vouchers. Available For Immediate Occupancy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.