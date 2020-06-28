All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9829 Aventide Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9829 Aventide Lane
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:24 PM

9829 Aventide Lane

9829 Aventide Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Bradfield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9829 Aventide Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Wonderful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home with Fenced Back Yard! The First Floor of This Home Features Formal Living & Dining Rooms Both w/ Vinyl Wood Look Flooring. The Kitchen Features Gas Range, Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, & Ceramic Tile Flooring. The Great Room Overlooks the Fenced Back Yard & Includes Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fan, Gas Log Fireplace, & Tons of Natural Light. Upstairs, You Will Find The Spacious Master Suite Complete w/ Ceiling Fan, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower, As Well As Three Large Secondary Bedrooms, All w/ Overhead Lighting. This Property Does Not Accept Pets or Any Type of Housing Vouchers. Available For Immediate Occupancy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9829 Aventide Lane have any available units?
9829 Aventide Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9829 Aventide Lane have?
Some of 9829 Aventide Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9829 Aventide Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9829 Aventide Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9829 Aventide Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9829 Aventide Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9829 Aventide Lane offer parking?
No, 9829 Aventide Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9829 Aventide Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9829 Aventide Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9829 Aventide Lane have a pool?
No, 9829 Aventide Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9829 Aventide Lane have accessible units?
No, 9829 Aventide Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9829 Aventide Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9829 Aventide Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte