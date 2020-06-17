All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:06 PM

9824 Wardley Drive

9824 Wardley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9824 Wardley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
new construction
Beautiful new construction 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom brick veneer home. Great room with fireplace. Kitchen has island, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances included. Nice loft area upstairs. Laundry located upstairs. Large master suite with raised vanities in bathroom, garden tub and separate shower. Community features include playground, pool, sidewalks and street lights. This home will not last long! Schedule your appointment today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9824 Wardley Drive have any available units?
9824 Wardley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9824 Wardley Drive have?
Some of 9824 Wardley Drive's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9824 Wardley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9824 Wardley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9824 Wardley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9824 Wardley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9824 Wardley Drive offer parking?
No, 9824 Wardley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9824 Wardley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9824 Wardley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9824 Wardley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9824 Wardley Drive has a pool.
Does 9824 Wardley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9824 Wardley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9824 Wardley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9824 Wardley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
