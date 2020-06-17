9824 Wardley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool new construction

Beautiful new construction 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom brick veneer home. Great room with fireplace. Kitchen has island, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash, all stainless steel appliances included. Nice loft area upstairs. Laundry located upstairs. Large master suite with raised vanities in bathroom, garden tub and separate shower. Community features include playground, pool, sidewalks and street lights. This home will not last long! Schedule your appointment today!

