Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with located in Faires Farm community. Over 2000 sq ft of living space on a cul-de-sac lot that is close to everything University area. Home features include a 2-car garage, spacious rocking chair porch, fresh paint, large den area, and extra spacious open yard area.



CURRENTLY OCCUPIED THROUGH JUNE 2020



Application fee is $30 per adult. www.charmeckproperties.com



Managed by CharMeck Properties, LLC

Agent: Daryl Procunier